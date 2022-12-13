Paige Spiranac breaks down the ultimate golf lovers gift guide

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular female golfers in the world, thanks to her social media presence.

Despite constantly being a victim of endless trolling, the influencer always has amazing surprises for her fans. She recently shared her 2022 gift guide for golf lovers via a YouTube video.

Her gift recommendations include everything from high-tech golf equipment to brand-new clothes, along with special discount codes.

Paige Spiranac has emerged as one of the most successful social media influencers and sponsors of numerous products. She shared a discount coupon for the companies she endorsed.

Full golf gift-guide via Paige Spiranac

• XGolf

Paige Spiranac's first gift suggestion for golf lovers was XGolf. She explained that one can gift them to their friends or entire family during the festive season. Paige said:

"You can gift time for (friends) to go in and play. It's really great for the entire family. It's also just a really great holiday activity."

• Sunglasses

Spiranac's next gifting product was Shades. Speaking about her gift, Paige said:

"I've been on this long search of finding amazing sunglasses prescription sunglasses that aren't too expensive because when you do the prescription sunglasses, it can get quite pricey."

She went on to say:

"So, I found Tomahawk sunglasses."

• Men's Clothing

Paige Spinarac talked about numerous men's clothing brands, such as Devereaux, for golf lovers. She said:

"They (Devereaux) have some really cool, fun, and funky printed shirts- not too loud. It's very subtle, but they do a really good job of making very hip, trendy clothes."

• Women's Clothing

Paige Spiranac has many suggestions for women's clothing. She mentioned Reformation Activewear and the Free People Movement. Speaking about the product, Paige said:

"Reformation activewear is incredible. They have these collared dresses, sleeveless and also long sleeves, which I wear all the time. I have them in absolutely every color and every time I wear it I get so many compliments. The fabric and material is so nice.”

Paige Spiranac is struggling with fame

Spiranac enjoys an enormous fan base on social media. However, in a recent conversation with her fans, the influencer revealed that she suffers from imposter syndrome.

Paige revealed in her "Playing A Round" podcast that

"This question is funny because it’s actually such the opposite where I have people in my life trying to build me up and make me more confident because I have self-confidence issues and imposter syndrome. So all of this that I do is actually quite hard for me because I have no confidence, and I’m always doubting myself or talking down on myself, so everyone’s like, ‘stop doing that."

It is important to note that Paige Spiranac often lands in hot water because of her bold pictures on social media. People mocked her for using filtered photos to increase her population. However, she always had a solid reply to shut everyone's mouth.

Spiranac, who won the Maxim Sexiest Woman award, launched her modeling calendar earlier this year and has graced the cover pages of numerous magazines.

