"I get worked up so fast. I'm like zero or 100" - Paige Spiranac on having 'explosive anger' problems on the golf course

Paige Spiranac is a golfer-turned-influencer who enjoys a large fan following. The social media sensation quit golf early and ventured into content creation. Having established herself as the premier female golf model/influencer, Spiranac now has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

While the former athlete is famous for her photoshoots, Paige Spiranac also enjoys a big following for her golf-based podcast. The 29-year-old often opens up on the Playing A Round podcast. Spiranac, who is also an active voice against cyberbullying, recently opened up about her ‘explosive anger’ problem.

Paige surprised fans when she revealed that she was once even put on a 'watch list' after breaking a golf club in anger.

The former pro golfer, who recently was named the ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ by Maxim, said that she tends to get angry fast. Spiranac said that she often throws clubs while 'looking psychotic' if her practice sessions don't go according to plan.

Speaking about her 'angry' side on her Playing A Round podcast, Paige Spiranac said:

"I definitely have anger issues. I get worked up so fast. I'm like zero or 100. There is no middle ground for me. I can be so cool, calm and collected for such a long time and then I absolutely just lose it. I've never done it in competition.”

The golfer-turned-model recalled the time she was forced to control her anger on the golf course and said:

"I, in junior golf, was kind of on the watch list. I would have one of the professionals following me to make sure there were no outbursts or throwing of my clubs. They were, like, 'If you do that again, you are going to get kicked off.' So I really had to watch it, and also my parents really didn't like it when I'd got angry..."

"They said it was just unbecoming, and said that if I ever showed that kind of emotion again, then I probably shouldn't be playing."

This revelation would have surprised many as fans are unaware of this side of Paige Spiranac. The former pro golfer is often on the receiving end of criticism for her Instagram posts but rarely reacts to these comments.

Paige Spiranac on how she deals with ‘haters’ online

Spiranac is often criticized for her pictures on social media. Many claim that she posts ‘provocative' images online for attention but Spiranac repeatedly stated that she is largely unaffected by the negative reactions.

The Colorado native once revealed that she pays little attention to the hate comments she gets.

While addressing how she deals with critics, Paige Spiranac stated that people making harsh comments about her are often looking for attention from her.

Speaking in a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, the influencer said:

“There are days where someone will leave a comment and it kind of cuts deep. But I try to not look at those comments or simply laugh them off. Normally it’s just a troll trying to get attention. Anytime I do respond to them, they are like, ‘Oh my god, you responded,’ and I’m like, ‘I fell for it again.’ I just try to not think of those comments."

