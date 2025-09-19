Phil Mickelson reacts to Kash Patel calling $2M-worth American senator "the biggest fraud ever"

Phil Mickelson often shares his opinions on social media on topics that span beyond golf. On Friday, September 19, the veteran golfer reacted to FBI Director Kash Patel's comment towards a U.S. Senator who has a net worth of around $2-million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

Patel attended a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing, where he was questioned by a number of Senators. In the middle of the session, California's Adam Schiff asked Patel why an associate of Jeffrey Epstein was moved to a lower security prison. As the debate turned into a heated back-and-forth, Patel labelled Schiff the 'biggest fraud to sit on the United States Senate'.

This was shared on X (previously Twitter) by the account MAGA VOICE. Phil Mickelson replied to this X post with an emoji in the comments. The LIV Golf icon wrote:

"💯"

Take a look at the full interaction on X here:

Screenshot from Mickelson's reply on the X post about Patel's dig towards Schiff / Source: @PhilMickelson on X

Phil Mickelson often shares his opinions related to political topics on social media. The HyFlyers GC captain has also questioned state policies and judicial matters in California, where he is from. Mickelson also firmly condemned Charlie Kirk's tragic death.

Phil Mickelson reacted to US Senator Chuck Grassley's claims about the FBI's investigation of election-related probe

During the same Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing, Senator Chuck Grassley shared his claims about an alleged 'FBI Whistleblower'. The senior Senator from Iowa made a claim about the FBI reportedly using a project titled 'Arctic Frost', which was allegedly used to target groups like Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA as well as President Donald Trump. He also claimed that it was used by 'partisan' FBI personnel. Derrick Evans shared the clip on X:

"🚨BREAKING: Senator Chuck Grassley just announced that a FBI whistleblower has come forward about an FBI project called "Arctic Frost"... The FBI used “Arctic Frost” to target groups like Charlie Kirk's TPUSA! This is INSANE."

Phil Mickelson reacted to this X post. He ended up reposting the claims and shared his honest reaction in the caption of his tweet. He wrote:

"This is very scary if true 😳"

Screenshot from Mickelson's tweet regarding Senator Grassley's claims / Source: @PhilMickelson on X

Mickelson has been vocal about Kirk's death from the very beginning. Recently, a huge crowd of people was spotted gathering in Southern California to mourn the young activist's tragic passing. The golfer reposted a video of the event and wrote a heartfelt message, showing support for the cause.

