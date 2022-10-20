LIV Golf’s marquee signing, Phil Mickelson, recently created a bold statement by claiming that he was on the "winning side."

Referring to the ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate, Mickelson said that the American circuit was on a downward spiral and the Saudi-backed series was trending upwards. This stirred up some criticism.

PGA Tour and DP World Tour star Rory McIlroy, has now come forward to clap back at Mickelson for his comments. The Irish golfer took on LIV’s $200 million star and said that the PGA Tour was doing well without the rebel league players.

Responding to the comments, McIlroy said that "95% of the talent" was on the traditional tour and Mickelson was wrong.

Rory McIlroy slams Mickelson over PGA Tour comments

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy took up the issue on Wednesday. He was speaking ahead of the CJ Cup when he pulled up the remarks made by Mickelson. Responding to the comments, McIlroy slammed the LIV golfers and accused them of causing "disruption" in the golf world.

The ace golfer also said that he "didn’t agree" with any of the points Mickelson made. He passed the statements off as being part of the Saudi-backed series’ "propaganda".

Speaking to the media about Mickelson’s comments, Rory McIlroy said:

“The guys that went over to LIV, they’re the ones that have made the disruption, they’re the ones that have sort of put the golf world in flux right now… I guess for them to be talking the way they are, it’s bold and I think there’s a ton of propaganda being used and all sorts of stuff.”

He added:

“I certainly don’t see the PGA Tour trending downward at all. All the talent, 95% of the talent is here … I don’t agree with what Phil said. I understand why he said it because of the position he is in, but I don’t think anyone that takes a logical view of the game of golf can agree with what he said.”

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy’s clapback at Phil Mickelson and LIV golf comes as the PGA Tour announces a major revamp of the existing series.

The American circuit on Wednesday announced changes, including boosted prize purses of $20 million for events like the Phoenix Open, Heritage Tournament, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers Championship from next year. They also announced guaranteed appearances by top golfers at the event.

The overhaul comes only months after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced a major structural change to the tour.

As per the new changes, star PGA players like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler will play 17 events with elevated purses on the tour starting next year.

Phil Mickelson dubs LIV as ‘winning side’ over PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy’s comments come just days after Phil Mickelson called LIV the "winning side" in their fight against the PGA Tour.

The 52-year-old was speaking ahead of the LIV Golf event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when he stated that the PGA Tour was trending downwards. He went on to add that he was "glad" to make the move to the Saudi-backed series.

Speaking at a press conference in Jeddah, Phil Mickelson said:

"I think going forward you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side do you think is going to be successful. And I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf.”

Mickelson went on to mention that the American circuit would no longer have “all the best players” in the world like it used to. McIlroy, who has been the PGA Tour’s face in the fight against LIV, has come out to dismiss the remarks.

