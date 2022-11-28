Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy had very contrasting years. While the Irishman had arguably one of his best ever, the American played only nine rounds of golf. Among Woods’ failed attempts was at the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews, where he fell short of making the cut.

McIlroy has now revealed that both he and Woods had COVID at the time.

In a recent interview, McIlroy revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 a week ahead of the start of the Open Championship. The Irishman said that he showed symptoms on the morning of Thursday, July 7. This was after the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland ahead of the Open.

He added that Woods also showed symptoms of COVID heading into the event.

Speaking in an interview with the Independent, Rory McIlroy said:

"So, we both had COVID going into the Open."

The golfer’s big revelation comes months after the event. The World No. 1 emphasized the point and said:

"We had played two days of golf at Adare and the plan was to play Ballybunion on Thursday. I woke up that morning feeling a bit achy but didn’t really think anything of it. JP gave us his chopper and we went down with Sean O’Flaherty (McIlroy’s manager) and Tiger's manager, Rob (McNamara). We got around fine, flew back to Adare for lunch, and as I’m getting up from the table, I’m sore and stiff and super tired."

Rory McIlroy went on to laugh as he said that he might have given COVID to Woods as well.

He added:

"I said to Erica (his wife), ‘I’m feeling a bit weird. I’m just going upstairs to lie down for a bit.’ I slept for maybe two hours, and the sweat was just pouring off me, then Erica took my temperature and it was sky high. I rang Tiger: ‘I’m not feeling so good here.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I feel OK.’ But he texted me at 10 o’clock that night, chills, fever, and I’m like, ‘hell, I’ve just given Tiger COVID! This is horrendous!'"

Rory McIlroy stated that he quarantined at Adare Manor instead of arriving early at the Open. The Irish golfer said that he had no taste, and “everything smelled like vinegar” at the time. It is pertinent to note that McIlroy finished third in the event held on the Old Course. However, Woods failed miserably and missed the cut.

Interestingly, it remains unclear whether the two golfers were tested for COVID at the time of the competition. No publication covered stories of their recoveries as well. According to GOLF.com, Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, had ignored their messages at the time.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods team up for The Match

Rory McIlroy had a stellar year. However, he still fell short of Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for 2022. The American golfer won the title despite playing only nine rounds of golf throughout the year.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with @McIlroyRory against @JustinThomas34 and @JordanSpieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th. Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with @McIlroyRory against @JustinThomas34 and @JordanSpieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th. https://t.co/IdaVY6HGV8

The two golfers, who teamed up for the PGA Tour in the fight against LIV Golf, are set to feature in the upcoming edition of The Match in December. The number one and two on the PIP will look to get the better of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

