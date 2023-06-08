Amanda Staveley played an influential role in PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger through conversations with Rory McIlroy - Reports

Amanda Staveley has reportedly emerged as a pivotal player in facilitating the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. As per the Daily Mail, Staveley played a part in brokering the truce between the warring golf entities via her conversations with renowned golfer Rory McIlroy.

Newcastle United chief Amanda Staveley

The key conversations with Rory McIlroy

Amanda Staveley is the chief of Premier League club Newcastle United and a key figure allied with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF own and fund LIV Golf as well.

As per the Daily Mail, Staveley's involvement included a visit to the Masters in April and a series of conversations with McIlroy, a prominent critic of the LIV Golf breakaway tour.

These discussions took place in the lead-up to Christmas. They provided a platform for McIlroy to express his concerns and reservations regarding the breakaway competition.

The specifics of the conversation haven't been disclosed. However, it's worth noting that Amanda Staveley is known for her diplomatic skills and ability to foster understanding. Her willingness to address the concerns of a high-profile player like Rory McIlroy likely played a significant role in paving the way for the merger.

Amanda Staveley: A bridge between worlds

Amanda Staveley is a trusted ally of the PIF, which owns and funds LIV Golf. Her position as the chief of Newcastle also placed her at the intersection of two powerful entities in the golfing world.

This is because Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to have a prominent role in the organization emerging out of the PGA-LIV Golf merger (via the Mirror).

Staveley's ability to navigate the interests of both the PIF and Newcastle has likely proven invaluable in fostering dialogue between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. It also seems to be helping in establishing a path toward reconciliation.

The outcome: A new era in global golf

Amanda Staveley's involvement has, thus, played a major part in the long-running feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf reaching a conclusion. The joint statement released on Tuesday afternoon revealed that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf had merged, marking a historic day for the sport.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” the statement read.

“This transformational partnership recognises the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV.

“Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made – to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.”

The statement added:

“We are pleased to move forward, in step with LIV and PIF’s world-class investing experience, and I applaud PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan for his vision and collaborative and forward-thinking approach that is not just a solution to the rift in our game, but also a commitment to taking it to new heights.

“This will engender a new era in global golf, for the better.”

As part of the agreement, PIF's golf-related commercial businesses have combined with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. This is expected to ensure a powerful collaboration that promises to shape the future of professional golf.

Additionally, LIV players will have the opportunity to reapply for PGA membership at the end of the season, fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity within the golfing community.

