"I am really sad" - Newcastle United's Amanda Staveley says it isn't fair that Roman Abramovich is having Chelsea 'taken away from him'

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has decided to sell the club in light of Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine. The billionaire is reportedly close to president Vladimir Putin and has received several sanctions from the UK government.

However, Newcastle United's co-chief executive Amanda Staveley said that it is not fair that Abramovich is 'having his football club (Chelsea) taken away'.

Speaking to the press, Staveley said:

"We are always going to have geopolitical issues. This world is always going to have problems and I know it is really hard, and I am really sad today that someone is going to have a football club taken away because of a relationship they may have with someone. I don’t think that is particularly fair.’'

Pressure had been building upon Abramovich since the Russian offensive on Ukraine came to light last week. Key members of the British parliament raised concerns over the ownership of football clubs and other key assets by people with links to the Russian state.

The Russian owner has put a £3 billion price for anybody who wishes to buy the English club. Abramovich is considered to be a passionate football lover and has helped transform the club since his purchase in 2003.

The English club has reportedly received offers from two parties showing interest in taking over the ownership.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American investor Todd Boehly have reportedly shown interest in buying the club. The board members will undergo a detailed study of the deals made by the interested parties before taking the final decision.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante demands more hard work to finish in the Top 4 of the Premier League

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has said that the team will have to work harder for a Top 4 finish in the Premier League.

However, the French midfielder is certain that they will comfortably finish in the Top 4. He added that the team is thinking about one game at a time only.

Speaking to the press after the shocking news of the Chelsea owner deciding to sell the club, Kante said:

"We are in a good position for the top four, we are fully focused on going game by game and securing that. It will not be easy as we still need to win many games but we train hard and hope to do it, starting this weekend."

The Blues are currently in third position in the league. They are three points above fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

