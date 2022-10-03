Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 last day: Current standings, tee timings, leaderboard, and more

The ongoing Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 is getting more intense as it inches closer to the finale. The coveted tournament being held at The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi is now only 18 holes away from crowning its champion.

Going into the final day of the championship, US golfer Mark Hubbard is leading the scoreboard as he poured in the birdies on Saturday. He eventually signed a 7-under 65, which marked his best round of the week. On Sunday, he will tee off with one lead over Mackenzie Hughes.

Hughes holed a clutch 30-foot birdie putt at the last after dropping a stroke on 17. The Canadian golfer fired a third-round 4-under 68.

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 finals will surely be an event no golf fan will want to miss. Here's everything you need to know about the occasion.

What are the tee timings for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 finals?

Garrick Higgo at the Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Three (Image via Getty Images/Jonathan Bachman)

The finale of this coveted championship will be a dynamic affair, as the scoreboard changes with every stroke. Golf fans wouldn't want to miss even one play of the tournament's final day.

So, here are the tee timings of Sunday:

Tee time Players 8:15 am Luke List, Carson Young 8:25 am Robby Shelton, Tano Goya 8:35 am Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Stevens 8:45 am Vince Whaley, Adam Svensson 8:55 am Michael Gligic, Kevin Roy 9:05 am Hayden Buckley, Chris Stroud 9:15 am Justin Lower, Lee Hodges 9:25 am Brandon Matthews, Stewart Cink 9:35 am Sam Ryder, Nick Watney 9:50 am Matthew NeSmith, C.T. Pan 10 am Brian Stuard, Peter Malnati 10:10 am John Huh, Joseph Bramlett 10:20 am Will Gordon, Austin Eckroat 10:30 am Paul Haley II, Davis Thompson 10:40 am Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai 10:50 am Russell Knox, Ben Griffin 11 am Scott Piercy, Erik Barnes 11:15 am Dylan Wu, Chris Kirk 11:25 am Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns 11:35 am Austin Smotherman, Brice Garnett 11:45 am MJ Daffue, Ben Taylor 11:55 am Taylor Moore, Adam Long 12:05 pm Stephan Jaeger, Patrick Rodgers 12:15 pm Kevin Streelman, Trevor Cone 12:25 pm Greyson Sigg, Nate Lashley 12:40 pm Zecheng Dou, Alejandro Tosti 12:50 pm Adam Hadwin, Seamus Power 1 pm Nick Taylor, Thomas Detry 1:10 pm Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William McGirt 1:20 pm Andrew Putnam, Ryan Armour 1:30 pm Henrik Norlander, Callum Tarren 1:40 pm Kevin Yu, Dylan Frittelli 1:50 pm Joel Dahmen, Davis Riley 2:05 pm Cody Gribble, Taylor Montgomery 2:15 pm Dean Burmester, Emiliano Grillo 2:25 pm Nick Hardy, S.H. Kim 2:35 pm Sepp Straka, Keegan Bradley 2:45 pm Garrick Higgo, Scott Stallings 2:55 pm Mark Hubbard, Mackenzie Hughes

Who is leading the pack at the Sanderson Farms World Championship?

Mark Hubbard at the Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Three (Image via Getty Images/Jonathan Bachman)

US golfer Mark Hubbard is currently leading the pack, but nothing is constant, especially on the final day of a golf tournament. Hubbard was not the favorite going into the tournament, but he has managed to change minds as he put on an incredible show—something he hadn't even expected of himself.

He certainly has an interesting story about it.

"I had last week off. My daughter got me sick, and then accidentally knocked off a kitchen knife off the counter and stabbed me in the foot," Hubbard said, "so I had a hole in my foot this whole week, and I didn't get to practice at all last week, so I was just kind of coming here trying to get ready for Vegas to be honest. I think that probably has a lot to do with expectations being low."

But at the same time, the last couple of months have been good for Hubbard in terms of golf. He further explained his approach as he prepares for the final day as quoted by CBS Sports.

"That being said, I felt incredible about my game for the last six, seven months, so I'm just kind of trying to go with it and keep those expectations low and just try and hit good golf shots."

Hubbard has maintained a great run at the championship so far, but he will find tough contenders in Mackenzie Hughes, Garrick Higgo, Scott Stallings, Sepp Straka, Nick Hardy, Keegan Bradley, S.H. Kim, Dean Burmester, and Emiliano Grillo, who can and would want to pull off an upset.

Apart from the glory and honor of winning this prestigious tournament, the winner will also get to take home the cash prize of a whopping $1,422,000.

All that is left to be seen is which golfer dominates the field on Sunday and wins the intense battle that will take place at The Country Club of Jackson.

But speaking of seeing the clash unfold, where is the championship being broadcast or livestreamed?

Where to watch

Mackenzie Hughes at the Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Three (Image via Getty Images/Raj Mehta)

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 finals will be broadcast on the Golf Channel and DSport. The championship can be heard live on PGA Tour radio on Sirius XM and PGATour.com/liveaudio. It will also be livestreamed on Peacock and via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

The Golf Channel can also be watched live for free on fuboTV.

