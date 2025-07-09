Scottish Open 2025 expert picks: 5 players who could shine

The Genesis Scottish Open will begin from July 10 at the Renaissance Club, North Berwick. This golf tournament in Scotland will feature a star-studded lineup that contains several of the world's best players.

Co-sanctioned by both PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, this tournament will see golfers competing at a par 70 course. Designed by Tom Doak in 2008, the golf venue has played host to a number of big championships and senior golf events.

Starting from 2019, it has been home to the Scottish Open. Robert MacIntyre is the reigning champion. Before the final showdown starts, there are five names to watch, as chosen by experts at FanDuel Sportsbook.

5 expert picks who could win this year's Scottish Open

#5 Collin Morikawa

Last year, Collin Morikawa ended up tying for fourth place in Scotland, finishing four strokes short of the winner.

Before he steps up to play at the Scottish Open this week, Morikawa sits on fifth place in experts' picks with +2500 odds. Although he is yet to secure a win this year, Morikawa has two runner-up finishes and four top 10s to his name.

#4 Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood currently stands in fourth place, with +2200 odds of winning the tournament. The Brit has showcased a good run so far, securing five top-10s on the PGA Tour this year.

It wasn't long ago when Fleetwood tied for the runner-up spot at TPC River Highlands. He finished the 2025 Travelers Championship one-stroke behind winner Keegan Bradley.

#3 Xander Schauffele

Schauffele has not been able to reach the lofty heights from last season and is still waiting for his first win of the year on the Tour. The golfer's lone top 10 of this season came at the Masters Tournament, where he secured a T8.

However, experts have picked his odds to win the Scottish Open at +2000. Schauffele won this tournament back in 2022. He finished the event with a total 7-under par after 72 holes at the Renaissance Club.

#2 Rory McIlroy

McIlroy stands second in the experts' picks list to win the 2025 Scottish Open, with +750 odds. The Northern Irishman has won this event once, back in 2023.

Having achieved the career Grand Slam earlier this year by winning The Masters, McIlroy will have his sights set on a strong performance in Scotland before the final Major of the year.

#1 Scottie Scheffler

PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The top pick to win the 2025 Scottish Open is none other than the world's top ranked golfer with +360 odds of winning. Scottie Scheffler will be entering the Renaissance Club with 11 top-10 finishes this year, as well as three wins.

The 2025 PGA Championship winner is coming fresh off a T6 at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Last time he played in Berwick, Scottie finished T3 on the 2023 Genesis leaderboard.

