The Match 2022, rules, participants, venue, time and more

Golf enthusiasts are waiting for The Match to start under the light of the historic Pelican Golf Club Course in Belleair, Florida.

The television series is back, featuring some of the biggest names in the golf world, who will be squaring off to compete in a 12-hole tournament. The biannual series is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET.

There will be a slight change in the format of the game. The second edition of the Match will have the best ball format, unlike the shambles format used in June.

The best ball format allows golfers to use their ball the entire time they are on the field, and the best score from each side of the ground will count for a hole.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods (Image via Instagram)

It is also important to note that the best ball rules are used in a team match, where the lowest score of a team is used as a hole's score.

For instance, if Justin Thomas makes a birdie in today's match while Jordan Spieth makes par at a particular hole, the birdie, which is the low score, would be counted in the team's score. Likewise, if Woods hits par and McIlroy makes a bogey, then Justin's birdie will help his (Spieth and Thomas) team to will the hole, as that is the lowest.

The rule to win the championship is pretty simple, the team that makes more holes in fewer strokes will clinch the trophy tonight.

The Match 2022 participants

Four professional golfers will be playing in the Match for the first time. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will team up to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods will make his third appearance at the tournament, while Rory, Jordan, and Justin will get their first taste of the Match.

Besides that, the tournament is important for Tiger Woods as he returns to the game after being absent since July 2022.

Woods was involved in a horrible car accident last year in which he would have lost his leg. Fortunately, after a few surgeries, he was back in the game in July but was not fully recovered, so he decided to extend his break.

It would be interesting to see Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth on the same course for the first time.

While Woods is struggling with his game, Rory is in his best form these days. Justin and Jordan are best friends and have played together in numerous matches.

Tiger and Rory are business partners and are now playing for the team to raise funds for Hurricane Ian's relief effort.

The Match will be live-streamed on TNT in the USA and Eurosports 2 in the UK. While it will start at around 6 pm ET in America on December 10, the championship will be telecast in the UK on December 11 at midnight. Additionally, the tournament will be available on Discovery plus.

