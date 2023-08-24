Viktor Hovland's recent victory at the BMW Championship left fans and two special commentators, Henrik Bjørnstad and Per Haugsrud, in awe. Hovland's victory was not just about his incredible golfing skills, but also about the heartfelt passion and enthusiasm shown by these Norwegian commentators.

Hovland, who took the golfing world by storm with his record-breaking round of 61 at the Olympia Fields Country Club, was asked during the Tour Championship press conference about his reaction to the Norwegian announcers' call on his victory. With a smile, Viktor Hovland shared:

"Yeah, I saw the clip. Those guys are very passionate. And they're good people, too."

Henrik Bjørnstad and Per Haugsrud are well-known figures in the golfing world, loved for their genuine passion for the sport. Viktor Hovland added:

"I saw them on multiple occasions when I was home in Norway in the summer. They're just good people."

The duo's enthusiastic commentary is evident in their dedication to golf and their love for the players, especially fellow Norwegians like Hovland.

Viktor Hovland's victory and the jubilant reactions from Bjørnstad and Per Haugsrud highlight the camaraderie and support that exists in the world of sports. Hovland added:

"So it's just fun to see when I do something well, and obviously it means a lot to me, but it's cool to see other people that I care about react the same way or even crazier," Hovland shared.

As Hovland prepares for the Tour Championship, his victory and the heartwarming response from the commentators remind us that sports are not just about competition but also about the connections, friendships, and shared experiences that make it truly special. The words of Hovland echo the sentiments of many athletes who find strength and motivation in the unwavering support of those who genuinely care about their success.

The passion and camaraderie displayed by Henrik Bjørnstad and Per Haugsrud serve as a reminder of the positivity that sports can bring to our lives. Their heartfelt reactions are a testament to the power of unity, encouragement, and the simple joy of celebrating achievements together.

BMW Championship Golf

When will Viktor Hovland tee off at the 2023 Tour Championship?

Viktor Hovland, currently ranked 2nd in the FedEx Cup standings, is scheduled to tee off for the 2023 Tour Championship on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Paired with Scottie Scheffler, who leads the event with a 10-under score, Hovland will start his campaign at East Lake Golf Club. Hovland secured his place in the tournament after winning the BMW Championship.

The Tour Championship gathers the top 30 golfers in the world to compete over four days to claim the prestigious FedEx Cup crown.