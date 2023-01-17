“Tiger is going to win another Major” – When fans reacted to Tiger Woods taking full swings at The Hero World Challenge despite injury

US golfer Tiger Woods suffered a terrible car crash in 2021. The accident caused him multiple injuries, including a severe injury to the right leg, which doctors initially considered amputating.

The injury naturally put everything but his recovery and health in the back seat. The situation was so bleak that Tiger Woods himself was unsure about his future in golf.

However, he surprised his fans at The Hero World Challenge in 2021 with a display of his golfing skills. His swing was still very much phenomenal despite the injury to his right leg.

TWLEGION @TWlegion : Tiger Woods takes full swings on the range at The Hero World Challenge. Oh baby ☢️ #NEW : Tiger Woods takes full swings on the range at The Hero World Challenge. Oh baby ☢️ 🚨#NEW: Tiger Woods takes full swings on the range at The Hero World Challenge. Oh baby ☢️ https://t.co/9C3KMglo0O

Fans were astonished to see this form after a horrific car crash and flooded the comments section of the above Twitter post. Some couldn't believe the video was real or was actually from 2021.

666dorado @666dorado @TWlegion is this fake, from another year? i can't find it anywhere else on the internet. @TWlegion is this fake, from another year? i can't find it anywhere else on the internet.

Some fans predicted that at that rate Woods could win another major tournament.

Some fans had really amusing reactions.

Ben Meade @b_meade15 @TWlegion And we’re supposed to believe he has no desire to climb Mt. Everest again…??? @TWlegion And we’re supposed to believe he has no desire to climb Mt. Everest again…???

Several fans noticed that his arms were well-built again, probably indicating that he was trying to get back to golf soon—which wouldn't be entirely wrong in hindsight.

Tiger Woods later clarified in 2022, that although he had difficulty walking, he had no problem whatsoever with his swings.

After a lackluster 2022 season, Woods showed great signs of recovery in December of that year. He took part in 'The Match' and the PNC Championship.

Although he had planned The Hero World Challenge 2022 as his great comeback vehicle, plantar fasciitis forced him to pull out.

But he has plans to play in the Major tournaments in 2023 and fans cannot wait to see him in action once again.

By how many Majors is Tiger Woods behind Jack Niklaus?

Tiger Woods and Jack Niklaus (Image via Inside Hook)

Retired US golfer Jack Niklaus currently holds the record for the highest number of Major tournament wins with a whopping 18 titles.

Fellow countryman Tiger Woods is ranked second with an impressive 15 wins. Woods still has to pocket at least three more Majors to match Niklaus's record.

For the unversed, the Major tournaments are a set of four events: Masters, US Open, PGA Championship, and the Open Championship. They are prestigious competitions and the dream of every golfer in the world.

So far, Golden Bear Jack Niklaus has dominated the Major tournaments. He has the greatest number of Masters wins (6), US Open titles (4) tied with Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, and Ben Hogan and PGA Championship victories (5) with Walter Hagan.

Only he and four other golfers have won all four Majors, achieving a career Grand Slam.

If anyone has come closer to challenging that dominance, it is Tiger Woods. He currently has five Masters titles, three US Open wins, three Open Championship victories, and four PGA Championship triumphs.

Niklaus was 46, the same age as Woods is right now, when he won his final Masters tournament. Debate is still out on whether Woods will be able to break his record.

Poll : 0 votes