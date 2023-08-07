Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and 5 other NFL superstars who are also decent at golf

Golf isn't something that most other sports stars, those from the NFL, NBA, MLB and elsewhere, are known for. They're great at their own sports, so they aren't really considered anything to another sport. However, golf is a unique athletic event that pretty much anyone can play. You don't see MLB stars competing in NBA games, but you do see NFL stars playing in golf events.

The NFL is home to quite a lot of stars who at least casually play golf, and some of them are actually quite good. Here is a list of football players who play golf and are secretly pretty decent.

NFL players who can golf

5) Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is good at golf

If you need evidence that Patrick Mahomes is sort of good at golf, look no further than the most recent The Match from Capital One. He and teammate Travis Kelce dominated Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Kelce is fairly unproven on the green, and Curry is quite good, so their win is evidence that Mahomes is a force to be reckoned with on the green. He's relatively new to the "NFL players playing golf" scene, but he's proving to be someone to look out for in the future. He and Kelce won all but one hole at The Match, showcasing his elite talent.

4) Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning on the course

Peyton Manning is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks ever, and he's also a pretty good golfer. He couldn't have gone pro in the sport, but he was good enough to compete and do well in some pro-ams and celebrity events. He's retired now, but that hasn't stopped him from picking up his clubs and showing how good he is on the green. He also participated in The Match a few years ago and played very well.

3) Tom Brady

NFL legend Tom Brady is good at golf

Tom Brady certainly has more time to spend on the course now that he's retired, but he was seen with clubs in his hands pretty frequently over the years while he was a player. He was most recently seen at Capital One's The Match in 2022, where he and Aaron Rodgers defeated Mahomes and Josh Allen.

2) Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers on the course

Aaron Rodgers has been accused of cheating on the green, partly because he did so well in a pro-am. Josh Allen accused him of "sandbagging", and Rodgers laughed back. Regardless, the former NFL MVP is pretty good at golf. He's getting close to retirement, so he might get even better when he steps away from football.

1) Josh Allen

Josh Allen on the golf course

Josh Allen may not be the most-talented golfer of the bunch, but he's probably the most prominent. He's been featured in The Match, losing alongside Mahomes to Brady and Rodgers, and he competes in pro-ams on a regular basis. He has his own swing coach, which suggests that he's pretty good. He's devoted to the game, at least.