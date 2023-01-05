“Took the police a long time to catch” - Greg Norman on doing 120 mph on a Ferrari with a cop in pursuit

Greg Norman, a former Australian athlete is undoubtedly one of the best golfers of all time.

He appeared on Graham Bensinger's YouTube channel in June 2017 where he was asked about a particularly interesting story of when he was chased by the Florida Highway Patrol for 20 miles for going 120 mph in his Ferrari.

Greg Norman laughed, but not before warning the young kids not to do something like this.

"With my buddy Nigel Mansell he was 41. Little champion. Yeah that was one of the crazy things... All you children out there do not think about doing that. That's no no.

"But anyway we were going down to pick up my car that just arrived and it was a Testarossa. And I even obviously I drove her back and Nigel drove another car of mine and he started showing off his 41 skills I guess and all of us."

The race ended up with the police chasing Norman and by the time they caught up with them, the police was 'growling'.

"We're doing this ridiculous deed on 95 and and it took the police a long time to catch up to us, pull us over. And you could see the police growling and well, I don't know, well not at the end. Not in the beginning. Was only at the end. I was just concentrating so much and what they're doing I didn't want to make a mistake and see you oblivious to anything else going on."

Greg Norman didn't get a ticket for the Ferrari incident

Greg Norman at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three (Image via Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Greg Norman finished narrating the incident to Graham Bensinger about the time he was chased by the Florida Highway Patrol for a whopping 20 miles for driving 120mph in his brand-new Ferrari.

According to Norman when the police caught up to them, they had a little chat and he somehow convinced them to not give him a ticket.

"So by the time they caught out and what time he could have got us, you know, came to me and we had a little chat. And he was going to give me a ticket and I said 'Hey if you're going to give me a ticket, you got to go out there give that guy (Nigel Mansell) ticket too because I was racing him'. Nice guy. Be hard on my friend in. So in the only way we were lucky."

Graham Bensinger was surprised to learn that Norman didn't get a ticket despite the police chasing him for 20 miles. So, he asked him about it.

Norman shook his head smiling and added that they were lucky. He only got a warning for rapid crossing. He added that since his car was one of the first few models that came in the country, the policeman was impressed.

"No we didn't get a ticket. Very lucky. We got a warning of rapid crossing across the knuckles. He (policeman) had to look at the car and was very impressed with the car. (It) was one of the first few that came into the country and that was it."

Well, looks like Greg Norman barely escaped the situation. It is clear why he advised young kids to not repeat the same mistake.

Norman is now the CEO and Commissioner of the controversial LIV Golf series and must be prepping for the upcoming 2023 season.

