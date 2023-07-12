Top 5 golf courses in Scotland explored ahead of the Scottish Open 2023

The Scottish Open 2023 is approaching thick and fast, and golf fans all over the world are looking forward to the exciting competition. The tournament will be played at The Renaissance Club.

Scotland, known for its rich golfing legacy and magnificent landscapes, has an array of world-class courses that have captivated both players and fans. These best golfing sites offer a look at the country's golfing excellence, ranging from old links courses to modern treasures.

Let's take a look at the top five golf courses in Scotland, which will serve as the backdrop for the ultimate demonstration of ability and technique at the Scottish Open 2023.

#1 St. Andrews - Old Course

The Old Course in St. Andrews has a legendary status in the golfing world. Despite its lost inception date, the course has experienced momentous occasions throughout its existence. Tiger Woods once demolished the competition here, winning by an incredible eight strokes during the Tiger Slam.

#2 Royal Dornoch - Championship Course

The Championship Course at Royal Dornoch, located in Dornoch, has a long history, with golf being played on its grounds from the early 17th century. It is considered one of the top courses in the world and is the home course of architect Donald Ross, known as the "Keeper of the Greens."

It is ranked third on Golfweek's list of the Best 50 Classic Courses in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it offers a demanding and rewarding experience for golfers.

#3 Trump Turnberry Resort - Ailsa

Since its inception in 1901, the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry Resort has been the site of countless memorable events. One such instance was the famed "Duel in the Sun" in the 1977 Open Championship, in which Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus battled hard to the finish.

Watson triumphed, securing the trophy with a birdie on the 72nd hole. The Ailsa Course is a tribute to its illustrious history.

#4 North Berwick Golf Club - West Links

While the Scottish Open is held at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, the West Links of North Berwick Golf Club is notable in its own right. This beach course, which opened in 1832, offers stunning vistas of the Firth of Forth.

With the sea coming into play on six holes, it offers golfers a one-of-a-kind challenge and an unforgettable experience.

#5 Trump International Scotland

Located in Balmedie, the Trump International Scotland golf course was established in 2012. It is ranked first on Golfweek's Top 50 Modern Courses in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it is planned to expand with the addition of the MacLeod course adjacent to the original configuration.

As the Scottish Open 2023 approaches, players and fans alike can expect to see outstanding golfing prowess on these gorgeous courses.

