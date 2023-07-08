Top 5 golfers who missed the 2023 John Deere Classic Friday cut

As the 2023 John Deere Classic unfolded at TPC Deere Run in the Quad Cities, golf fans witnessed a thrilling display of talent from rising stars and seasoned professionals alike. However, not all of the notable PGA Tour players managed to make it past Friday's cut and compete for the coveted title. In this listicle, we'll delve into the top five golfers who unfortunately missed the cut, exploring their performances, recent achievements, and what led to their early exit from the tournament.

Top 5 golfers who missed the John Deere Classic 2023 cut

Joel Dahmen: An Unfortunate Turn of Events

Joel Dahmen, a fan favorite and star of the Netflix series Full Swing, showcased promise during the early stages of the 2023 John Deere Classic. Following an impressive first-round score of 3-under 68, Dahmen seemed poised to continue his momentum. However, a lackluster even-par 71 in the second round proved detrimental, as crucial bogeys on holes 15 and 18 dashed his hopes of making the cut by a mere one shot. Despite the disappointment, Dahmen's talent and engaging personality continue to make him a player to watch in future tournaments.

Nick Taylor: From breakout success to missing the cut

Nick Taylor had been enjoying a breakout season, highlighted by his triumphant win at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. However, his performance at the John Deere Classic was far from stellar. Rounds of 72 and 74 left Taylor struggling to find his rhythm, ultimately finishing 4-over and missing the cut by eight shots. While this setback may have been disappointing, Taylor's recent achievements and growing potential indicate that he has the ability to bounce back and continue making waves in the world of professional golf.

Adam Hadwin: A series of unfortunate events

Adam Hadwin's journey at the John Deere Classic was plagued by unfortunate circumstances. First, he endured a violent tackle while attempting to celebrate a fellow countryman's victory in Toronto. Then, just a week prior to the tournament, Hadwin found himself in a playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic but fell short. These events may have taken a toll on his performance at TPC Deere Run, as he struggled to find his groove during the second round. A stretch of bogey-double-bogey on holes 14-16 proved to be his downfall, resulting in a 1-over finish and missing the cut. Despite these challenges, Hadwin's talent and determination make him a resilient competitor in the world of professional golf.

Taylor Moore: A disappointing turn of events for a consistent player

Taylor Moore, currently ranked 20th in the FedEx Cup standings, had shown remarkable consistency throughout the season with ten top-25 finishes in sixteen made cuts. However, the tournament did not go as planned for Moore. Despite shooting consecutive rounds of 1-under 70, he failed to capitalize on the scoring opportunities at TPC Deere Run. Ultimately, his two rounds under par were not enough to secure his place in the weekend rounds, missing the cut by two strokes. Nevertheless, Moore's consistent performances this season indicate his potential for future success on the PGA Tour.

Emiliano Grillo: A bump in the road for an accomplished golfer

Emiliano Grillo had been enjoying a solid season, which included a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge and five top-10 finishes. However, his performance at the tournament did not align with his previous successes. Shooting a 2-under 69 in the first round, Grillo seemed on track to make the cut. Unfortunately, two bogeys and a double in the second round resulted in an even-par 71, leaving him two shots outside the cut line. Despite this setback, Grillo's past achievements and consistent play highlight his talent and potential for future triumphs on the PGA Tour.

The 2023 John Deere Classic showcased an impressive display of talent, but not all notable players were able to make it past the cut and compete for the title. Joel Dahmen, Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Moore, and Emiliano Grillo experienced disappointing performances that led to their early exit from the tournament. Nonetheless, their previous successes, talent, and resilience indicate that they will continue to be formidable competitors on the PGA Tour. As the season progresses, golf fans eagerly await their future performances, anticipating their return to the spotlight.

