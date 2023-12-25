Top 5 Tiger Woods moments of 2023 ranked ft. Masters exit and World Challenge putt

Tiger Woods persevered in 2023 despite innumerable difficulties and ups and downs. The renowned golfer had an emotional roller coaster of a year, dealing with injuries, criticism and difficulties on the greens before making his way back and spending time with his family at the PNC Championship.

After an abrupt withdrawal from the Masters, he eventually returned to the game and graced the course with his son. On that note, here is a quick recap of some of Tiger Woods' notable events from 2023:

Top 5 Tiger Woods moments of 2023 ranked

#1 Masters Exit

Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods participated in the Masters in April, but on the third day of the tournament, he was forced to quit. He made the cut at the Major after getting off to a great start in the competition. After playing a few holes in the third round, he left the greens due to persistent knee pain.

#2 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Hero World Challenge (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Woods went on a hiatus since Masters before finally returning to professional tournaments at the Hero World Challenge in the first week of December. He had a decent showing in the competition, placing him in the 18th position overall. He made five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in the final round with a score of even par.

Considering the difficulties he had in the first round of the competition, his performance on the par-5 15th hole in the final round was impressive. He made a putt that avoided a bogey.

#3 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods at the 2023 PNC Championship Golf (Image via AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Tiger played with his son Charlie at the 2023 PNC Championship and finished in a tie for fifth place. The father-son duo finished six strokes behind the victorious Team Langer after shooting two rounds of 64 and 61.

#4 Tiger Woods' bizarre prank with Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas during the first round of the Genesis Invitational ( Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods became embroiled in controversy during the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open when a photo of him putting a tampon into Justin Thomas's hand went viral online.

The renowned golfer played Thomas a strange prank. After outdriving Thomas on the ninth hole in the first round of the tournament, Woods teased Thomas by placing a female hygienic product in his hand. When Thomas finally recognized what was going on, he threw the tampon on the golf course.

Woods was criticized by golf fans after the incident.

#5 Tiger joined Charlie on the golf course

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods carried his son Charlie's bag to a junior tournament in September. The tournament was held at Mission Inn Resort. Jr. Woods fired a round of 6-under-66 to give himself a chance to compete at the Notah Begay III National Championship. Tiger caught the attention of golf fans as he was by Charlie's side to help him with his game.