Top 5 Tiger Woods TV commercials of all time

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers in history. With 82 PGA Tour wins, he is tied for the top spot with Sam Snead. Woods is also the second-ranked golfer to win the most major tournaments and the World Golf Hall of Fame inductee also holds a number of golf records.

He has proven his prowess on the greens time and again ever since his professional debut. He truly is the poster boy of golf, and when a player is that iconic, often, so are the commercials he stars in.

Throughout his career, Woods has been associated with many world-class brands and has made endorsements for them. However, there are a few that stand out among the rest of them.

Here's a look at the Top 5 Tiger Woods commercials of all time.

From Hello, World to Nike's Tiger Head commercial, Tiger Woods' best commercials

5) Hello, World! (1996)

It was with these words that a 20-year-old Tiger Woods announced he was going professional at the 1996 Milwaukee Open:

"I guess, hello world, huh?"

At the time, Nike had just signed this talented prodigy for an unprecedented 5-year, $40 million deal to promote and market its newly formed golf division. In fact, this commercial was already in the rolls for quite some time. It was primed to go for weeks.

However, in a master marketing move, Nike waited for Woods to use the now iconic words during a crucial moment in his golfing career. The commercial by Portlan based Wieden + Kennedy detailed all the historic moments in Woods’ amateur career up until then.

Along with that, the commercial also highlighted Wood's status as a minority golfer in what was mostly seen as a monochromatic sport. This iconic commercial not only proved to be effective for Nike's target demographic but also went on to be nominated for an Emmy.

4) Gatorade Moon Shot

Who doesn't love a nice creative commercial that is both amusing and eye-catching? That is exactly what Gatorade's Moon Shot TVC achieved. Tiger Woods is famous for his long shots and this commercial takes a play at that image.

An astronaut is shown walking on the moon who then hits a golf ball from the tee. The ball sails far and never comes down. The astronaut lifts his visor and it is none other than Tiger Woods. As the narrator says:

"When you are the greatest golfer on earth, what's next?"

This commercial, by Chicago-based Element 79 was to introduce the energy drink's new line, Gatorade Tiger.

3) Did you learn anything? (2009)

In 2009, after Woods' cheating scandal story broke out, his public image was heavily tarnished. Several brands cut off their sponsorship deals with him and one of the only companies that stayed was Nike.

However, amidst such controversies surrounding Woods, it was important to directly address the elephant in the room. That's exactly what Wieden + Kennedy did. They decided that the best way to go about it was by using Woods' father's voice.

Using a 2004 interview of his late father talking about the difficulties of raising Tiger with his wife, creators imagined his father's analysis as if he were speaking to his son in response to his mistakes.

His father's audio plays as the camera slowly zooms in on a pensive Woods.

2) The Tiger Head

Well, if there is one thing that can distract anyone when Tiger Woods is on the tee, it is the incredibly cute tiger-head covering he uses for his driver. It is extra special because it was handmade by his mother.

Nike used the popularity of the tiger-head to market their new line of golf equipment. The TV commercials included Tiger Woods and a talking tiger head cover, Frank, in different scenarios such as a salon or a diner engaging in banter.

The dialogs are funnier because they poke fun at the reality. For example, when Frank lists off features of a new tungsten plug, Tiger Woods quips that he sounds like an ad as the animated tiger says, "What do you think I am here for?"

In another ad, Tiger Woods says he can replace Frank, which is amusing because in reality he would never do that given the emotional value the tiger-head holds.

Definitely a stroke of genius!

1) I am Tiger Woods

Shortly after Woods burst out on the professional scene, Nike created this commercial with the full intention of making a statement.

Tiger Woods was a one-off example of a minority golfer in a considerably single hued landscape. According to his mother, he had Thai, African, Chinese, American Indian and European blood.

Woods was a shining role model of triumphing against all odds and overcoming the struggles that life and society throws at minorities.

In an interview with Woods' mother, Gary Smith opined on how Woods has become a symbol and said:

"The white canvas that the colors are being painted on — the moneyed, mature and almost minority-less world of golf — makes Tiger an emblem of youth overcoming age, have-not overcoming have, outsider overcoming insider, to the delight not only of the 18-year-olds in the gallery wearing nose rings and cornrows, but also — of all people — of the aging insider haves."

Nike made this commercial filming children of various minorities saying "I am Tiger Woods". It was a strong message that said not only adults but children from all around the world could connect and relate to Woods.

Everyone saw a part of themselves in him as he took on what was mostly a homogenous golf world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far