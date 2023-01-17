“TV gold right there” – When Tiger Woods analyzed Charlie Woods’ swing right after he took a video of it

Tiger Woods has always been described as a very hands-on father and that is on display every time he plays with son Charlie.

The father-son duo have been taking part in the PNC Championship for the past three years. Debuting in 2020, they have so far finished seventh, second, and most recently, eighth in 2022.

At the 2022 PNC Championship, one thing caught the commentators' and the fans' eyes: It was Tiger Woods taking a video of Charlie's swing.

The commentators deduced that it would be an instructional video but were surprised since Woods himself never took videos.

"Tiger taking a video here (of) Charlie. There's the coach. That'll definitely be an instructional video that Tiger will talk to Charlie about. I don't think I've ever seen Tiger take a video. Obviously, we've seen millions of people take videos of him through the years at tournaments."

The PNC Championship is a special event because it includes a major tournament winner paired alongside a family member. Therefore, this tournament naturally sees a different sort of behavior and environment than other competitive events.

So, the commentators weren't as shocked, saying that such competitions reveal some "first time things" that fans won't get a chance to see otherwise.

After taking the video, Tiger Woods and Charlie crouched down near the cart as they analyzed the slow-motion video.

The commentators said:

"But that's what you get out of this tournament. Kind of some first time things that you don't get a chance to see. Yeah, here we go, he's going to analyze it. 'Oh you're way too upright Paul.' That was my bad Tiger impersonation, yeah."

As Woods finished explaining to Charlie about his swing action, the duo got up and headed towards their cart. The commentators conveyed every fan's feeling at the time that it was certainly a golden moment to be able to watch a legend teach something in real time.

"That is TV gold right there. That's incredible. You've never heard that kind of inside Tiger instructing Charlie watching the video that he just took."

"You do anything for your kids, right?" - Commentators laud Tiger Woods on his dedication to capturing the perfect video

Tiger Woods and Charlie at the PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods had not fully recovered from the 2021 car crash when he took part in the 2022 PNC Championship. He had said that although he could swing the clubs, he still had difficulty walking. It was probably because of the severe injury he suffered to his right leg.

Despite his health, however, Woods shifted to a half squat to capture the video of Charlie's swing at the tournament. That prompted one commentator to exclaim at how one would do anything for their kids.

"Pretty cool stuff. Tiger, of course, is not a hundred percent, but he still has enough strength to get in this athletic (position). You do anything for your kids, right?"

The second commentator agreed, saying that it "summons powers" that one doesn't even think they have.

"Absolutely! It kind of summon powers that you don't even think you have."

Going back to golf, the commentators talked about how that moment spoke volumes of the knowledge that Woods possessed.

"But it gives us an insight into the knowledge Tiger has about the golf swing. Pulls the video out, takes a takes a great look and then analyzes it for Charlie and says, 'Wow those positions are perfect.'"

Certainly, TV gold right there.

