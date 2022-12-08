What happened to Tommy Fleetwood at Hero World Challenge?

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood had put forth a masterclass when he successfully defended his Nedbank Golf Challenge title against Ryan Fox in November this year. The victory marked his first title in three years, effectively ending a long drought.

When he was selected for the Hero World Challenge, hosted annually by Tiger Woods, expectations were high from him, given his recent win. He started out strong by leading the first round and only being two shots off the lead after the conclusion of the first day.

However, things started slipping after that, literally and figuratively. The weather took a turn for the worse at Bahamas, effectively altering all plans made by the participating golfers.

Tommy Fleetwood eventually finished last in the 20-man field of the Hero World Challenge and received 2.088 ranking points.

Tommy Fleetwood shares experience of playing with Tiger Woods

Tommy Fleetwood and Tiger Woods at The Northern Trust - Round Two (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There is no doubt that Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time. Many golfers, including his competitors, look up to him.

Tommy Fleetwood shared his experience of playing with Woods on the Rick Shiels Golf Show. He was asked if Woods is the best player he has competed with. Fleetwood answered the question while revealing a story of when the two were competing in Japan for the 2020 Zozo Championship along with Tony Finau.

"Yeah, the round he played in Japan in the first round was the best round of golf I have ever watched."

Woods had a rough start as he bogeyed the first three holes. The harsh course set-up and conditions weren't helping either.

"He bogeyed the first three holes and then shot, I think, six under. He was leading after day one, and it was a really tough course, and he was three over through three."

Tommy Fleetwood added that the way Tiger Woods mounted a comeback was simply unfathomable. The golfing legend went on to score six-under for the day. He also revealed how Woods reacted when he appreciated his game.

"At the end of the day, he taps in for his 66 with nine birdies in his last 15. And I shook his hand, and I said that was really good today, Tiger. He looks at me and winked, and he went, 'How about that, huh?' And I was like, he knows it was good."

Fleetwood added that Woods hit one of the craziest drives on the second hole.

"He hit it like a duck hook off his second hole, and (Tony) Finau was like he wasn’t even watching. I was like, did you just see that?"

Well, leave it to Tiger Woods to ascend the insurmountable as he went on the win the tournament.

