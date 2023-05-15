What's inside AT&T Byron Nelson winner Jason Day’s bag? Have a look

On May 14, 2023, Jason Day won the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, held at the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. The Australian golfer finished with a score of 23-under-par, securing his second victory of the PGA Tour season. But what did he have in his bag that helped him clinch the title? In this article, we will take a closer look at what was inside Jason Day’s bag during the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.

I. The Driver

Jason Day's driver

Jason Day used a Ping G410 (10.5 degrees), which he has been using for several months now. The driver features a carbon crown, which helps to lower the center of gravity and increase launch angle. It also has an adjustable weight system that allows the player to fine-tune the center of gravity for maximum distance and accuracy.

II. The Irons

Jason Day's irons

Day’s irons are from TaylorMade P770 (2) and TaylorMade P-7MC (3-PW). He used a set of 4-9 irons, which are designed for skilled players who demand precision and control. The P7MC irons have a classic blade design with a thin topline and narrow sole, providing the player with a clean and compact look at address. The forged construction gives the irons a soft feel, and the tungsten weighting helps to enhance the forgiveness and stability of the clubs.

III. The Putter

Jason Day's putter

Jason Day used a TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider Tour Limited Red, which has been his go-to club on the green for several years now. The putter has a high MOI (moment of inertia) design, which provides stability and forgiveness on off-center strikes. The putter also has a Pure Roll insert, which promotes a smooth and consistent roll on the ball. Day used the Spider X to great effect during the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, sinking several key putts to secure his victory.

IV. The Wedges

Jason Day's wedges

Day’s wedges are from Titleist SM9 (52, 56, 60), and Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks prototype (60). He used a 52-degree, 56-degree, and 60-degree wedge during the tournament, which is designed to provide maximum spin and control around the greens. The Hi-Toe design features a higher toe section that helps to increase the surface area of the clubface, providing more spin and control on open-face shots. The wedges also have a milled grind sole, which allows the player to make precise and consistent contact with the ball.

V. The Ball

Jason Day's Ball

Finally, Jason Day used a Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball during the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament. The TP5x is a five-layer ball that is designed for maximum distance and control. The ball features a high-velocity inner core, which provides maximum energy transfer on impact. The outer layers of the ball are softer, which helps to provide feel and control around the greens. Day’s choice of ball clearly worked well for him, as he was able to hit several long drives and make some key putts during the tournament.

AT&T Byron Nelson - Final Round

Jason Day’s victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament was the result of skill, determination, and the right equipment. His bag was filled with top-of-the-line clubs and a high-performance golf ball, all carefully chosen to meet his specific needs as a player. With the right combination of equipment and talent, Day was able to achieve his second victory of the PGA Tour season.

