What is Vincent Norrman’s ranking? Exploring the Irish Open winner’s OWGR

Swedish golfer Vincent Norrman recently won his second DP World Tour title at the 2023 Irish Open with an outstanding performance.

In the final round, Norrman scored 7-under 65 without any mistakes. This round allowed him to climb about 20 spots on the leaderboard, securing his victory at the K Club.

Before his recent victories at the Barbasol Championship and the Irish Open, Norrman was ranked 158th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). His win at the Irish Open has improved his OWGR ranking, moving him up to 76th place.

Here is the list of Norrman's tournament results, along with his OWGR rankings.

Vincent Norrman's 2023 OWGR Rankings:

Horizon Irish Open: 76

FedEx St. Jude Championship: 158

Wyndham Championship: 159

3M Open: 162

Barracuda Championship: 164

Barbasol Championship: 164

Rocket Mortgage Classic: 294

Travelers Championship: 320

U.S. Open: 311

RBC Canadian Open: 313

Charles Schwab Challenge: 297

AT&T Byron Nelson: 301

Mexico Open at Vidanta: 346

Valero Texas Open: 355

Corales Puntacana Championship: 341

Valspar Championship: 351

Puerto Rico Open: 338

The Honda Classic: 337

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 323

Farmers Insurance Open: 313

The American Express: 320

Sony Open in Hawaii: 329

Vincent Norrman's 2022 OWGR Rankings:

The RSM Classic: 319

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: 316

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters: 308

Shriners Children's Open: 309

Sanderson Farms Championship: 309

Fortinet Championship: 305

Korn Ferry Tour Championship: 318

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: 315

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron: 315

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: 324

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: 327

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: 316

Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS: 310

The Ascendant presented by Blue: 310

Wichita Open benefiting KU Wichita Pediatrics: 306

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex: 329

Rex Hospital Open: 340

NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank: 453

Visit Knoxville Open: 438

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: 428

Huntsville Championship: 558

Veritex Bank Championship: 428

Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: 550

Lake Charles Championship: 539

Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by Mistras: 530

LECOM Suncoast Classic: 505

Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard: 499

Panama Championship: 496

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: 494

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: 524

Where will Vincent Norrman play next?

Vincent Norrman is set to defend his BMW PGA Championship title next week.

The tournament spans four days, running from September 14 to September 17 at Wentworth Club, located less than an hour from Central London. It is an annual men's professional golf event on the European Tour, established in 1955.

All 12 members of Europe's Ryder Cup team are expected to participate. The tournament is expected to feature world-class golf as well as live music performances by DJ Locksmith, Jax Jones, and The Wombats.