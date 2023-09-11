What is Vincent Norrman’s ranking? Exploring the Irish Open winner’s OWGR

Swedish golfer Vincent Norrman recently won his second DP World Tour title at the 2023 Irish Open with an outstanding performance.
In the final round, Norrman scored 7-under 65 without any mistakes. This round allowed him to climb about 20 spots on the leaderboard, securing his victory at the K Club.
Before his recent victories at the Barbasol Championship and the Irish Open, Norrman was ranked 158th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). His win at the Irish Open has improved his OWGR ranking, moving him up to 76th place.
Here is the list of Norrman's tournament results, along with his OWGR rankings.
Vincent Norrman's 2023 OWGR Rankings:
- Horizon Irish Open: 76
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: 158
- Wyndham Championship: 159
- 3M Open: 162
- Barracuda Championship: 164
- Barbasol Championship: 164
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: 294
- Travelers Championship: 320
- U.S. Open: 311
- RBC Canadian Open: 313
- Charles Schwab Challenge: 297
- AT&T Byron Nelson: 301
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: 346
- Valero Texas Open: 355
- Corales Puntacana Championship: 341
- Valspar Championship: 351
- Puerto Rico Open: 338
- The Honda Classic: 337
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 323
- Farmers Insurance Open: 313
- The American Express: 320
- Sony Open in Hawaii: 329
Vincent Norrman's 2022 OWGR Rankings:
- The RSM Classic: 319
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship: 316
- Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters: 308
- Shriners Children's Open: 309
- Sanderson Farms Championship: 309
- Fortinet Championship: 305
- Korn Ferry Tour Championship: 318
- Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: 315
- Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron: 315
- Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: 324
- Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: 327
- Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: 316
- Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS: 310
- The Ascendant presented by Blue: 310
- Wichita Open benefiting KU Wichita Pediatrics: 306
- BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex: 329
- Rex Hospital Open: 340
- NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank: 453
- Visit Knoxville Open: 438
- Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: 428
- Huntsville Championship: 558
- Veritex Bank Championship: 428
- Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: 550
- Lake Charles Championship: 539
- Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by Mistras: 530
- LECOM Suncoast Classic: 505
- Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard: 499
- Panama Championship: 496
- The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: 494
- The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: 524
Where will Vincent Norrman play next?
Vincent Norrman is set to defend his BMW PGA Championship title next week.
The tournament spans four days, running from September 14 to September 17 at Wentworth Club, located less than an hour from Central London. It is an annual men's professional golf event on the European Tour, established in 1955.
All 12 members of Europe's Ryder Cup team are expected to participate. The tournament is expected to feature world-class golf as well as live music performances by DJ Locksmith, Jax Jones, and The Wombats.