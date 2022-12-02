When was the last time Tiger Woods topped the OWGR?

US golfer Tiger Woods is a legend in his own right. He holds the record for the highest number of PGA Tour wins, with a whopping 82 victories that he shares with Sam Snead. He is also ranked second for winning the most major tournament titles. Without a doubt, Woods has multiple records to his name.

One of them is spending the longest time as World No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). So far, he has reached the top spot 11 times and has spent a staggering 683 weeks leading the golfing world. That record is incredibly hard to beat, if not impossible.

Woods' longest spell in the numero uno spot came on June 12, 2005. His reign lasted till October 30, 2010. The five-year period marked an astonishing 281 weeks of Woods' dominance over the golfing circuit.

Tiger Woods' most recent spell as World No. 1 came on March 25, 2013. It lasted till May 17, 2014. Australian golfer Adam Scott took that spot from him on May 18, 2014.

"It's a flawed system" - Tiger Woods on the OWGR rankings

Tiger Woods at the JP McManus Pro-Am - Day Two (Image via Getty Images)

The Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) have been under fire from LIV Golf players. However, the revamped ranking system has received backlash from prominent PGA Tour players as well.

After Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, legendary US player Tiger Woods voiced his frustration with the new system of modernized formulas for its weekly calculations. He spoke about it to the media during the Hero World Challenge that is taking place in Albany, Bahamas.

The main bone of contention for both Rahm and Woods with the OWGR was the fact that the DP World Tour Challenge has lesser points than the RSM Classic. And Woods did not mince his words when it came to criticizing the ranking system.

According to Golf Digest, he said:

"It's a flawed system. That's something we all here recognize. The field at Dubai (the DP World Tour Championship) got less points than Sea Island (RSM Classic) and more of the top players were there in Dubai, so obviously there's a flawed system."

However, Tiger Woods also pointed out that the flaws with the system were quite evident, the solution to them was not so much. He added that there were meetings planned with the World Golf committee and the main tours to discuss this matter. He highlighted the fact that the system had been changed before and he hoped it could be changed again.

"How do you fix it? You know, those are meetings we're going to have to have. We're going to have to have it with the World Golf committee and as well as our—the main tours that are involved in it, somehow (need to) come up with a better system than is in place now. I remember in my career, when I … I had a big lead in my career, I didn't have to play a single tournament the next year, and I still would be ranked No. 1. We changed that system then. So it has been changed in the past and I'm sure this will be changed hopefully soon."

What the future holds is unknown, but many players are coming forward with their criticism against the OWGR.

