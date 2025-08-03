When Paige Spiranac spoke about Charlie Woods after he shared the stage with Tiger Woods

Like many golfers and fans, Paige Spiranac is a big admirer of Tiger Woods. A couple of years ago, the popular golf social media influencer shared her honest opinion about Charlie Woods. Back in December 2020, 11-year-old Charlie teamed up with his dad to compete in the PNC Championship for the first time. The father-and-son duo showed great chemistry and battled for the title despite finishing seventh on the leaderboard.Paige Spiranac shared a note on her social media profile after Charlie Woods gained worldwide attention with his performance in the 2020 PNC Championship.The social media influencer praised the young golfer's presence alongside the legendary PGA Tour pro. Paige Spiranac wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) timeline:&quot;Charlie Woods is cooler than all of us&quot;Take a look at Spiranac’s post on X dated December 19, 2020:After his stint at Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando in 2020, Charlie Woods became the youngest competitor in the history of the PNC Championship. Teamed up with the 82-time PGA Tour winner, the duo shot rounds of 62 and 62, finishing the tournament at 20-under.Paige Spiranac’s admiration for Charlie grew after the content creator noticed similarities between her golf swings and those of the 15-time major champion. Two days before she posted the tweet mentioned earlier, she complimented Charlie.Reposting a clip showing the amateur golfer's swing, Paige Spiranac compared him to Tiger Woods, calling him a mini version of his father. She wrote on X:&quot;Charlie Woods is a mini Tiger&quot;Take a look at her post on X dated December 17, 2020:Screenshot from Spiranac’s X post on Charlie Woods / IG: @PaigeSpiranacIt's worth noting that Spiranac has expressed her thoughts on Charlie for a handful of times in the upcoming years as well.When Paige Spiranac defended Charlie Woods from criticismBack in February 2024, Benjamin High School's amateur golfer participated in the pre-qualifier event for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic. Charlie was among the players who teed off on Thursday but did not advance in the end. While playing at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Woods scored a total of 16 over par, with a final score of 86. The main setbacks for Charlie were the four bogeys and two double bogeys.Paige Spiranac took it to X following the levels of media attention and criticism received by the young golfer. She defended his missed cut and wrote on her timeline:&quot;How about we let Charlie Woods develop his game without constant media coverage. Golf is mentally challenging enough without all the added eyeballs on him and pressure&quot;Take a look at Spiranac’s post on X, dated February 23, 2024:Screenshot from Spiranac’s X post / Source: @PaigeSpiranacSpiranac was a golfer herself before she entered the spotlight of content creation. She played golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, earning All-Mountain West Conference Honors during 2012-13 and 2014-15. Spiranac also won the 2016 Cactus Tour by defeating Hannah O'Sullivan.