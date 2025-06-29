When Tiger Woods revealed his daughter, Sam Woods, has a 'negative connotation' about golf

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the biggest figures in golf, having attained legendary status over the years. Although his son Charlie plays golf professionally, Tiger once revealed the reason behind his daughter Sam staying away from the sport.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner is currently healing from an Achilles tendon surgery. Woods is yet to play in PGA Tour events or in majors this season. However, Charlie Woods has been quite active on the golf courses this year, following his father's legacy.

Despite his brother's recent rise in sport, Sam Woods has always stayed away from the course. She might have caddied sometimes, but according to her father, Sam has a negative feeling about the sport. In an old interview, Woods admitted that he is the reason behind Sam's 'negative connotation' towards the sport.

During a live interview with Today's Today Show in May last year, the 15-time major winner revealed that he had to stay away from Sam often due to his professional demands. He said (quoted by People):

"You know, hey, when she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her. I had to pack and I had to leave and I would be gone for weeks and there was a negative connotation to it."

However, Woods also admitted that their relationship had grown beyond golf.

"We’ve developed our own relationship, our own rapport, that’s outside of golf that we do things that doesn’t involve golf."

Charlie made waves after clinching his first AJGA victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational last month. His sister has carved out her own journey. She has made a name for herself in soccer as well as track and field. The Varsity Soccer defender and Benjamin School Buccaneers captain led her team to a FHSAA Class 2A division title. Tiger Woods' daughter also led her school to a win in the FHSAA Division 1A title in track and field last month.

When Sam praised 'fighter' Tiger Woods

Woods had a tough time following the consecutive back surgeries from 2014 to 2017. However, things went south when Tiger Woods encountered a scary car accident in early 2021.

He had to undergo fractures in the fibula, ankle, right tibia and foot. During the golfer's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in March 2022, Sam referred to the accident in her speech.

She praised Tiger Woods for his perseverance and showered love on her father. Sam Woods said (as quoted by Golf.com):

"We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not... not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet. You deserve this, because you’re a fighter. You’ve defied the odds every time... through thick and thin, you, Charlie, Erica, Kuna, and I will always be a team."

Although Sam did not choose golf as her career path, it has not stopped her from supporting his father on the course. In both the 2023 and 2024 PNC Championships, Woods and Charlie were caddied by Sam.

