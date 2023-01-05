When will Charlie Woods play next? A look at the young golfer’s 2023 schedule

Charlie Woods was recently paired up with his father, Tiger Woods, at the PNC Championship. The star kid is pretty famous among fans and became a household name at the age of 13.

Although he is an amateur player, Charlie handles the media like a pro and even cracks jokes about his father. Last month, when he played with Tiger, Charlie took a jab at him in an interview with the media. Junior Woods said:

"I feel like I already knew what he (Tiger) was capable of, and then yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while. And that kind of shocked me a little bit."

In response, Tiger said:

"I used to be good."

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods teamed up for the third time at the PNC Championship. However, they fell short of taking on Team Singh, who eventually clinched the trophy after 16 years.

Fans enjoy watching Charlie on the golf course and have been curious to learn about his 2023 schedule. However, Charlie Woods is an amateur player and plays at the junior level. He will play at the national junior championships in 2023.

People want him to compete in professional tournaments. However, he won't start his professional journey until he turns 18.

In December 2022, Golf Digest reported an expert interview about Charlie's future endeavors. When asked about Charlie Woods turning pro, the expert said:

"I'd say 22 or 23, once he has earned a degree from Stanford. When his old man waxes about his two years at Stanford, it is clear those were the happiest time of Tiger's life: finally away from his omnipresent parents, surrounded by other high-achievers, who didn't care that much about golf, and part of a diverse team that supported and inspired him.

"No matter what endorsements are waiting for Charli, he'll never have to fret about money, so his dad will mandate that he max out his college years instead of cutting them short."

It is important to note that Charlie Woods is still in school, and there are at least five years left for him to turn pro.

When will Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods play together in 2023?

The 15-time major champion shares a very strong bond with his son, Charlie, and enjoys playing with him on the course. Before the PNC Championship, Tiger was excited to play with his son.

He developed plantar fasciitis before the championship but agreed to play alongside his son. Tiger said:

"I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and to have a chance to have experiences with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky."

The father-son duo has played at the PNC Championship for the past three years. They played in 2020 and finished seventh, while in 2021, their ranks rose, they settled for second in the tournament, and last year they tied for eighth.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods will possibly again play at the PNC Championship in 2023.

Senior Woods has not committed to any tournaments for the 2022–2023 season of the PGA Tour. He will only announce his confirmation ahead of the championship, as his gameplay depends on his health. However, Tiger qualified to play at the 2023 Masters, scheduled for April 6–9 at the historic Augusta National Golf Course.

