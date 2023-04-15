The RBC Heritage is a highly anticipated event on the PGA Tour. It draws some of the world's best golfers to compete at the picturesque Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. This year's tournament has been no exception, with big names like Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and defending champion Stuart Hagestad all vying for the title.

However, one notable absence from the field has been Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler withdrew from the tournament just hours before his scheduled start time on Thursday due to illness. Scheffler has been one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour this season. His absence is certainly a disappointment for fans and tournament organizers alike.

As the tournament heads into its third round on Saturday, many are wondering when Scheffler might be able to return to the course. While there has been no official update on his condition, we can take a closer look at the situation and explore some of the other notable tee times for Saturday's round.

Here's what we know so far about Scheffler's condition and when he might resume play:

Scheffler withdrew due to illness

Scottie Scheffler was initially scheduled to tee off in the first round of the RBC Heritage at 7:28 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 13th. However, just hours before his scheduled start time, it was announced that Scheffler had withdrawn from the event due to illness.

No further details were provided at the time. Scheffler's management team, however, did issue a statement saying that he was "very disappointed" to have to withdraw from the tournament and that he hoped to return to action as soon as possible.

It's unclear at this time what type of illness Scheffler is dealing with.

Scottie Scheffler's expected return to RBC

As of Saturday, April 15th, there has been no official update on Scottie Scheffler's condition or when he might be able to return to the PGA Tour. However, it's worth noting that the PGA Tour's COVID-19 protocols require players who test positive for the virus to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days and receive medical clearance before returning to competition.

If Scheffler has indeed tested positive for COVID-19, he may be forced to miss several events.

Of course, it's also possible that Scheffler's illness is unrelated to COVID-19 and that he can return to action sooner rather than later.

Other notable tee times for Saturday

Scottie Scheffler's absence is certainly disappointing for fans and tournament organizers alike. However, plenty of other big names remain in contention at the RBC Heritage. Here are a few of the most notable tee times for Saturday's third round:

Dustin Johnson, who is currently tied for fifth place at eight under par, will tee off at 12:50 p.m. ET al alongside Stewart Cink and Si Woo Kim.

Webb Simpson, who is also tied for fifth place, will play in the group ahead of Johnson at 12:40 p.m. ET, alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris.

Defending champion Stuart Hagestad, who made the cut at even par, will tee off at 10:50 a.m. ET al alongside Scott Piercy and Troy Merritt.

The featured group of the day will be led by Tony Finau, who is currently tied for second place at nine under par. Finau will tee off at 1:10 p.m. ET al alongside Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner.

Conclusion

Scottie Scheffler's withdrawal from the RBC Heritage due to illness is undoubtedly a blow for the young star and his fans. But it's important to remember that his health and well-being should always come first.

Until there is an official update on his condition, it's impossible to know when he can return to the PGA Tour. Since there are still plenty of other talented golfers to watch at the RBC Heritage, fans can move forward with an exciting weekend of golf.

