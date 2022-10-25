Which team is favorite to win the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami? 

The LIV Golf Team Championship is set to commence on October 28 and will be held at Trump National Doral, a venue that has seen many golf tournaments. The event will run through October 30.
12 teams will compete for the trophy, with many of them featuring high-profile golfers like Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka and many others. Several teams have a good chance of winning, but which team is the favorite to take home the prize?
In a given tournament, each team has a shot at winning. All teams competing have the skills to play really well and all teams have the ability to falter. As a result, it's truly anyone's game, though.
The odds for the tournament, according to Draft Kings, are as follows:
- 4 Aces +175
- Crushers +350
- Fire Balls +400
- Smash +800
- Stinger +900
- Punch +1400
- Hy Flyers +2000
- Majesticks +2000
- Torque +2800
- Niblicks +3500
- Cleeks +3500
- Iron Heads +3500
In Bovada, they are similar:
- 4 Aces +187
- Crushers +375
- Fire Balls +400
- Smash +850
- Stinger +850
- Punch +1400
- Hy Flyers +1800
- Majesticks +2000
- Torque +2500
- Iron Heads +3300
- Niblicks +3300
- Cleeks +3300
At most betting sites, 4 Aces and Crushers are routinely found at the top, with 4 Aces being the overall LIV Golf Championship favorite. These two teams are considered the top two, though anyone can win.
Rosters for LIV Golf Championship teams
4 Aces is captained by Dustin Johnson. He leads Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez into battle. The Crushers are captained by Bryson DeChambeau and he leads Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri.
Fireballs look like this:
- Sergio Garcia (captain)
- Abraham Ancer
- Carlos Ortiz
- Eugenio Chacarra
Louis Oosthuizen is the captain for Stinger and his teammates are Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Hennie du Plessis. Brooks Koepka leads Smash and will compete alongside the following:
- Jason Kokrak
- Peter Uihlein
- Chase Koepka
Notable LIV rebel Ian Poulter leads his team, Majestics, which is made up of his friend Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson and Sam Horsfield.
Torque is made up of:
- Joaquin Niemann (captain)
- Scott Vincent
- Adrian Otaegui
- Jediah Morgan
Phil Mickelson is the captain for the Hy Flyers. He'll lead Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff and Cameron Tringale into battle. Kevin Na is the captain of the Iron Heads and will play alongside Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai and Sihwan Kim.
Cleeks are composed of the following golfers:
- Martin Kaymer (captain)
- Graeme McDowell
- Laurie Canter
- Richard Bland
Punch is made up of:
- Cameron Smith (captain)
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Wade Ormsby
The final team, Niblicks, is led by Bubba Watson, though he is a non-playing team captain. His team is made up of Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot and Turk Pettit.
One of these teams will be buoyed by their elite talent en route to an impressive victory. Find out which one on YouTube or the LIV Golf website on October 28.