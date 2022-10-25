Which team is favorite to win the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami? 

The LIV Golf Team Championship is set to commence on October 28 and will be held at Trump National Doral, a venue that has seen many golf tournaments. The event will run through October 30.

12 teams will compete for the trophy, with many of them featuring high-profile golfers like Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka and many others. Several teams have a good chance of winning, but which team is the favorite to take home the prize?

In a given tournament, each team has a shot at winning. All teams competing have the skills to play really well and all teams have the ability to falter. As a result, it's truly anyone's game, though.

The odds for the tournament, according to Draft Kings, are as follows:

4 Aces +175

Crushers +350

Fire Balls +400

Smash +800

Stinger +900

Punch +1400

Hy Flyers +2000

Majesticks +2000

Torque +2800

Niblicks +3500

Cleeks +3500

Iron Heads +3500

In Bovada, they are similar:

4 Aces +187

Crushers +375

Fire Balls +400

Smash +850

Stinger +850

Punch +1400

Hy Flyers +1800

Majesticks +2000

Torque +2500

Iron Heads +3300

Niblicks +3300

Cleeks +3300

At most betting sites, 4 Aces and Crushers are routinely found at the top, with 4 Aces being the overall LIV Golf Championship favorite. These two teams are considered the top two, though anyone can win.

Rosters for LIV Golf Championship teams

4 Aces is captained by Dustin Johnson. He leads Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez into battle. The Crushers are captained by Bryson DeChambeau and he leads Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri.

Fireballs look like this:

Sergio Garcia (captain)

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Louis Oosthuizen is the captain for Stinger and his teammates are Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Hennie du Plessis. Brooks Koepka leads Smash and will compete alongside the following:

Jason Kokrak

Peter Uihlein

Chase Koepka

Notable LIV rebel Ian Poulter leads his team, Majestics, which is made up of his friend Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson and Sam Horsfield.

Torque is made up of:

Joaquin Niemann (captain)

Scott Vincent

Adrian Otaegui

Jediah Morgan

Phil Mickelson is the captain for the Hy Flyers. He'll lead Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff and Cameron Tringale into battle. Kevin Na is the captain of the Iron Heads and will play alongside Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai and Sihwan Kim.

LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day One

Cleeks are composed of the following golfers:

Martin Kaymer (captain)

Graeme McDowell

Laurie Canter

Richard Bland

Punch is made up of:

Cameron Smith (captain)

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Wade Ormsby

The final team, Niblicks, is led by Bubba Watson, though he is a non-playing team captain. His team is made up of Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot and Turk Pettit.

One of these teams will be buoyed by their elite talent en route to an impressive victory. Find out which one on YouTube or the LIV Golf website on October 28.

