Who is Will Gordon's caddie?

Will Gordon has made a lot of headlines at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The 28-year-old retained his PGA Tour card after making the cut in Detroit with a birdie on the final hole. While all eyes are on him, let us find out more about who carries his bag on course.

Gordon has sometimes been seen carrying his own bag in pro-am situations (e.g., the Frederica Cup). Aside from that, he has worked with a number of caddies over the years, including Jay Green, Don Donatello, David Stone, and Ryan Kirk.

Per the Caddie Network, Gordon has Kirk as his caddie for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

Meanwhile, Green caddied for Grayson Murray until his passing and partnered up with Gordon late last year. The caddie has also worked with other golfers like Spencer Ralston and Kevin Roy. Green also shared a post on X to announce his partnership with Will Gordon.

Gordon has had an up and down season so far, with two top 10 finishes to his name.

How has Will Gordon's 2025 season progressed so far?

Will Gordon - Charles Schwab Challenge - First Round - Source: Imagn

Will Gordon has been steady with his playing this season. Although the 28-year-old golfer has yet to win a tournament, he has managed to put up impressive stats in a few tournaments. He has missed the cut in numerous tournaments this season, and his best finish came in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he ended the tournament tied for fifth place.

Talking about Gordon's season so far, here's a look at it:

Sep 1–12: Sony Open in Hawaii (Waialae Country Club)

Missed Cut — 70-73 | 143 (+3)

Jan 16–19: The American Express (Pete Dye Stadium Course)

T66 — 69-69-69-73 | 280 (-8) | $18,656

Jan 22–25: Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines - South Course)

T7 — 69-72-75-69 | 285 (-3) | $302,250

Feb 6–9: WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course)

T69 — 70-70-73-71 | 284 (E) | $18,952

Feb 20–23: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (Vidanta Vallarta)

Missed Cut — 67-75 | 142 (E)

Feb 27–Mar 2: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (PGA National - Champion Course)

Missed Cut — 67-71 | 138 (-4)

Mar 13–17: THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass)

Missed Cut — 76-75 | 151 (+7)

Mar 20–23: Valspar Championship (Innisbrook - Copperhead Course)

Missed Cut — 72-73 | 145 (+3)

Mar 27–30: Texas Children's Houston Open (Memorial Park GC)

Missed Cut — 71-70 | 141 (+1)

Apr 24–27: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (TPC Louisiana)

Missed Cut — 66-71 | 137 (-7)

May 1–4: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (TPC Craig Ranch)

T5 — 64-72-66-65 | 267 (-17) | $305,972

May 22–25: Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial CC)

Missed Cut — 72-72 | 144 (+4)

June 5–8: RBC Canadian Open (TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course)

Missed Cut — 66-74 | 140 (E)

