Who is Will Knauth? All you need to know about the Ph.D student at Columbia teeing up at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Will Knauth is not your typical professional golfer. He is currently a Ph.D student at Columbia University studying atmospheric physics, and he also happens to be a concert violinist.

This unique background has garnered the attention of many, including the PGA Tour, and he is set to compete in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Here's all you need to know about this intriguing golfer.

The Early Years

Born and raised in San Francisco, Will Knauth started playing golf at a young age. He was introduced to the game by his father, who was an avid golfer. Knauth quickly fell in love with the sport and started playing competitively in junior tournaments.

However, golf was not his only passion. He also had a talent for playing the violin, which he started playing at the age of four.

As a teenager, Knauth faced a difficult decision between pursuing golf or music. He was torn between two passions but eventually chose to pursue music and enrolled at the Juilliard School in New York City.

During his time at Juilliard, he studied with some of the world's most renowned violinists and became a concert violinist.

Academic Pursuits

After completing his undergraduate studies in music, Will Knauth realized that he had a passion for science as well. He went on to earn a Master's degree in atmospheric physics from the University of California in Berkeley. \

Knauth then enrolled in the Ph.D program in atmospheric physics at Columbia University, where he is currently studying.

Despite the demands of his academic pursuits, Knauth has continued to play golf at a high level. He has competed in amateur tournaments across the country and even played in a few professional events.

Will Knauth Make Waves on the Golf Course

Knauth's unique background has made him stand out on the golf course. He is known for his unconventional swing, which he attributes to his musical background.

In an interview with Golf Channel, Knauth said:

"I think my sense of rhythm and timing from playing music has definitely helped me with my golf swing. It's allowed me to have a more natural tempo and flow in my swing."

Knauth's swing has certainly caught the attention of many in the golf world, including the PGA Tour. He received an exemption to play in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which is a significant accomplishment for any golfer.

Looking Ahead

As Knauth prepares to tee it up at the AT&T Byron Nelson, he is excited for the opportunity to compete against some of the world's best golfers. He knows that he is facing a steep learning curve but is up for the challenge.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Knauth said:

"I know that I have a lot to learn and a long way to go, but I'm excited to see where this journey takes me. I'm grateful for the opportunity to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson and am looking forward to soaking up the experience."

Knauth's story is an inspiring one. His passion for both music and science is admirable, and his dedication to golf is impressive. He is proof that it is possible to pursue multiple passions and excel in them all.

As Will Knauth prepares to compete in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, he is sure to draw a lot of attention. Golf fans will be watching to see how this unique golfer performs on the big stage.

One thing is for certain, however – Will Knauth is a golfer to watch out for.

