Will Patrick Cantlay play in the 2024 PGA Tour season-opener Sentry Tournament? All you need to know

Patrick Cantlay will take part in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which kicks off the 2024-25 PGA Tour season. He is slated to play in the tournament, which is set to take place at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii from January 4 to 7. There will only be 59 golfers in this year's first signature event.

Initially, 60 players have qualified for the tournament. However, Rory McIlroy decided not to participate in the competition. His 2024 season will begin with the DP World Tour competition.

The 2024 Sentry Tournament features golfers who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings last season and the winners of PGA Tour events in the previous season. Although Patrick Cantlay did not win any tournaments, he qualified for the tournament by finishing in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings.

The 2024 edition of the tournament, however, will not feature defending champion Jon Rahm. The Spaniard has been banned from competing in the PGA Tour event as he has joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

However, the competition still attracts some of the world's best golfers, including current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland.

Here is the field of the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Vincent Norrman

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay's performance in 2023

Patrick Cantlay enjoyed a decent season playing on the PGA Tour in 2023. He competed at last year's Sentry Tournament of Champions and was placed in the T16 position.

He finished third at the Genesis Invitational and T9 at the World Golf Championship. He had nine top-10 finishes last season and was also part of the American Ryder Cup team.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Patrick Cantlay played in 2023:

The American Express

Result: T26

Score: 68-66-71-65

WM Phoenix Open

Result: CUT

The Genesis Invitational

Result: 3

Score: 68-67-68-67

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T4

Score: 68-71-74-68

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: T19

Score: 72-70-68-72

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: T9

Masters Tournament

Result: T14

Score: 71-71-68-75

RBC Heritage

Result: 3

Score: 69-65-66-68

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Result: T4

Score: 67-63-66-66

Wells Fargo Championship

Result: T21

Score: 67-71-71-69

PGA Championship

Result: T9

Score: 74-67-72-66

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: T30

Score: 71-67-74-78

U.S. Open

Result: T14

Score: 71-71-67-69

Travelers Championship

Result: T4

Score: 65-68-61-67

Genesis Scottish Open

Result: CUT

Score: 72-67

The Open Championship

Result: T33

Score: 70-75-67-73

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Result: P2

Score: 68-67-66-64

BMW Championship

Result: T15

Score: 68-68-71-67

TOUR Championship

Result: 5

Score: 69-68-68-66