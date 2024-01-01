Will Patrick Cantlay play in the 2024 PGA Tour season-opener Sentry Tournament? All you need to know

Patrick Cantlay will take part in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which kicks off the 2024-25 PGA Tour season. He is slated to play in the tournament, which is set to take place at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii from January 4 to 7. There will only be 59 golfers in this year's first signature event.
Initially, 60 players have qualified for the tournament. However, Rory McIlroy decided not to participate in the competition. His 2024 season will begin with the DP World Tour competition.
The 2024 Sentry Tournament features golfers who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings last season and the winners of PGA Tour events in the previous season. Although Patrick Cantlay did not win any tournaments, he qualified for the tournament by finishing in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings.
The 2024 edition of the tournament, however, will not feature defending champion Jon Rahm. The Spaniard has been banned from competing in the PGA Tour event as he has joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
However, the competition still attracts some of the world's best golfers, including current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland.
Here is the field of the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Vincent Norrman
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Cameron Young
Patrick Cantlay's performance in 2023
Patrick Cantlay enjoyed a decent season playing on the PGA Tour in 2023. He competed at last year's Sentry Tournament of Champions and was placed in the T16 position.
He finished third at the Genesis Invitational and T9 at the World Golf Championship. He had nine top-10 finishes last season and was also part of the American Ryder Cup team.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Patrick Cantlay played in 2023:
The American Express
- Result: T26
- Score: 68-66-71-65
WM Phoenix Open
- Result: CUT
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: 3
- Score: 68-67-68-67
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: T4
- Score: 68-71-74-68
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: T19
- Score: 72-70-68-72
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Result: T9
Masters Tournament
- Result: T14
- Score: 71-71-68-75
RBC Heritage
- Result: 3
- Score: 69-65-66-68
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Result: T4
- Score: 67-63-66-66
Wells Fargo Championship
- Result: T21
- Score: 67-71-71-69
PGA Championship
- Result: T9
- Score: 74-67-72-66
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Result: T30
- Score: 71-67-74-78
U.S. Open
- Result: T14
- Score: 71-71-67-69
Travelers Championship
- Result: T4
- Score: 65-68-61-67
Genesis Scottish Open
- Result: CUT
- Score: 72-67
The Open Championship
- Result: T33
- Score: 70-75-67-73
FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Result: P2
- Score: 68-67-66-64
BMW Championship
- Result: T15
- Score: 68-68-71-67
TOUR Championship
- Result: 5
- Score: 69-68-68-66