“And your face on the other” – Fans react as Simone Biles calls on Oreo to bring back ‘the heads or tails’ cookies

Simone Biles, the seven-time Olympic medalist, is a very popular media personality. She has over 1.7 million followers on Twitter.

She recently tweeted asking Oreo, a cookie company, to bring back the heads or tails cookies. Gymnastics Now's verified account commented,

"They should make Oreos with [goat emoji] on one side, and your face on the other."

Fans react to Simone Biles' tweet

One of America's most decorated gymnasts, Simone Biles enjoys a huge fan following. Whenever she tweets or posts on her social media platform, fans erupt with various comments.

Recently on her Twitter handle, she called on Oreo to bring back their cookies with heads and tales on each side.

This fan of hers, too, loved those cookies. In her comment, she recalls the ads for the cookie-based company starring the Williams sisters:

"Loved those ones, they are my all time favorite!!! I remember Venus and Serena being in the commercial ads ; maybe you can star in one if they relaunch it!!"

Fans want Simone Biles to get married to Jonathan Owens as soon as possible.

"Hello my tiny ladybug, u continue to do u. U always make me smile. And hurry up and Tye the knot. I only hope I can see it if not help put it on.lollipop lulu"

This lovely Biles fan asks Oreo to make special ones for the Queen of Gymnastics:

One fan asked to make those cookies for the special occasion on July 4, that is, Biles and Owens' wedding.

"maybe for july 4th or somethin girl why now"

Fans agree with Simone Biles' suggestion for the company. These comments say it all:

Biles to tie knot with Jonathan Owens

In March 2020, Simone and Jonathan formally connected via the dating app Raya. Biles and Owens announced their engagement on February 15, 2022, following Valentine's Day.

Both are now preparing for their big day. Biles and Owens intend to wed in 2023 during the latter's off-season, according to Popsugar.

Simone Biles' unbelievable medal count

Even though Simone Biles is just 25 years old, she is already among the finest gymnasts in the world right now and maybe ever. She still has one of the most spectacular records despite taking a break from the most recent Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She has so far participated in two Olympic games, with her first official Olympic participation being in 2016.

She left the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics with four gold medals and one bronze. She took home gold in the team vault, all-around, and floor routines in addition to bronze in the balance beam competition.

Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

She won a silver medal in the team exercise and a bronze on the balancing beam before withdrawing from the Tokyo tournament due to mental health issues.

Biles plans to participate once again at the Paris Olympics in 2024. When she returns, there is definitely a chance she will go on to break and create more records.

