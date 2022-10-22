With Halloween fast approaching, Simone Biles is now urging people to drop the idea of dressing up as the infamous Milwaukee Monster, Jeffrey Dahmer. The Olympian gymnast came out to slam the costume idea, which became popular following the recent success of the Netflix series based on the American serial killer.

Biles has asked people to get new costumes. The Olympic gymnast showcased her displeasure surrounding the controversial series and said that people must not go to Halloween dressed as Dahmer.

The 25-year-old athlete took to her Twitter and wrote:

"Im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. We ain't having it!!!!!!"

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain’t having it!!!!!! im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain’t having it!!!!!!

Biles’ lash-out at the costume proved effective as the tweet started a conversation around it. Many have come forward in support of the athlete’s claim. They said that the costume based on Ryan Murphy's true crime drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is "senseless." However, some also expressed their opposition. One Twitter user even wrote:

Josh Woodin @drwoodbin13 @Simone_Biles Jeffrey Dahmer became a Christian and is in Heaven now… isn’t it time to forgive? @Simone_Biles Jeffrey Dahmer became a Christian and is in Heaven now… isn’t it time to forgive?

Fans react to Simone Biles’ tweet on Jeffrey Dahmer's costumes

It is pertinent to note that Simone Biles’ attack on the costume idea comes at a time when Dahmer-related merchandise is in high demand. According to reports, the costume, which included an orange jumpsuit with a mask and glasses similar to the ones in the series, is selling like hot cakes. However, many people have now come out backing Biles for her comments.

Reacting to the Olympian’s “we ain't having it” tweet, many stated that the popularity of the costume puts the serial killer and s*x offender, Jeffrey Dahmer, on a “pedestal.”

🎃 🗳Catherine’s Voting 4 Tina Kotek 4 OR Gov! 💙 @CMargaronis @Simone_Biles Dahmer targeted marginalized communities because he knew the police wouldn’t investigate it at the level of straight white men. I cannot fathom anyone dressing as him for Halloween. It’s so disrespectful to both the Black and Brown gay community. @Simone_Biles Dahmer targeted marginalized communities because he knew the police wouldn’t investigate it at the level of straight white men. I cannot fathom anyone dressing as him for Halloween. It’s so disrespectful to both the Black and Brown gay community.

Daniel Carter 🌱 @danielcarterxyz @Simone_Biles And take the show off Netflix and tv and movie companies stopping giving Ryan Murphy deals. @Simone_Biles And take the show off Netflix and tv and movie companies stopping giving Ryan Murphy deals.

sick and tired @livinlikelibra @Simone_Biles You people so wrong for putting that man on a pedestal @Simone_Biles You people so wrong for putting that man on a pedestal

Undeterred Dad. @MarkWhitney13 @Simone_Biles I do not understand why people are into this guy. Where have we gone as a society that there are people glamorize him? @Simone_Biles I do not understand why people are into this guy. Where have we gone as a society that there are people glamorize him?

Joseph Raub @raub_joseph33 @Simone_Biles This is a reasonable thing! However if your goal is to ACTUALLY convince people you may want to consider communicating differently. Perhaps,“hey everyone, could we please consider not wearing Jeff Damer costumes, he was a despicable real person!” this should’nt be a race thing @Simone_Biles This is a reasonable thing! However if your goal is to ACTUALLY convince people you may want to consider communicating differently. Perhaps,“hey everyone, could we please consider not wearing Jeff Damer costumes, he was a despicable real person!” this should’nt be a race thing

Interestingly, a few also came out in support of people wearing the costume and said that it was in the “spirit of Halloween.” Ahead of the festival, Biles’ comment has created a divide on the internet.

SheIsChaos @ChaoticPeace44 @Simone_Biles It's almost like people are choosing something scary to dress up as for Halloween.... @Simone_Biles It's almost like people are choosing something scary to dress up as for Halloween....

John @Wreakursion @Simone_Biles Well then, which serial killer should I dress up as this year? @Simone_Biles Well then, which serial killer should I dress up as this year?

Pastor Jean McBean (he/him) @jean_mcbean @Simone_Biles Something wrong with dressing as a fictional character? Am I missing something? Sure the content is a little weird but would you have a problem with someone dressing up as Shrek, Lord Farquad, Daenerys Targaryen, etc.? @Simone_Biles Something wrong with dressing as a fictional character? Am I missing something? Sure the content is a little weird but would you have a problem with someone dressing up as Shrek, Lord Farquad, Daenerys Targaryen, etc.?

Jeffrey Dahmer and the controversial series

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was first announced in March 2021. The series finally came out last month and became an instant success. The series, starring Evan Peters as the criminal, became Netflix's second-most popular English language series of all time, only after Stranger Things 4.

However, the series revolving around the life and crime of the serial killer has also garnered some major criticism. Many came forward against the series as it showcased brutal murders committed by Dahmer through the victims’ eyes. Many, including the victims’ family members, slammed the series that “popularises” Dahmer, who was caught on charges of rape and murder.

For the unversed, Jeffrey Dahmer r*ped, murdered, and dismembered at least 17 people between 1978 and 1991. He was caught and sentenced to prison in 1992. The character became a conversation as his crimes even included cannibalism and necrophilia. The serial killer’s victims were mostly gay men and people of color, which added to the social outrage.

Despite the highly bipolar reviews, the series became a hit. Following its success, Dahmer-related merchandise sales hit new heights online. The show became popular in the Halloween market. It was en route to follow last year’s success of the Netflix series Squid Game.

However, it has now taken a U-turn as eBay, one of the biggest online marketplaces, banned the sale of Dahmer-inspired costumes. The shopping site claimed that the costume was against its stand on “violence.”

