Simone Biles and her long-time fiance Jonathan Owens are set to marry each other but have not yet revealed the dates.

Biles recently shared a photograph with her fiance Owens on her Instagram. Fans rallied in her comment section to shower their love and affection on the beautiful couple. One fan wrote:

"I can't wait for the baby shower"

Fans react to Simone Biles' 'breaking ground' post with fiance

Simone Biles shared an image with finance Owens and captioned it:

"a home is made with love & dream cheers to breaking ground"

One of the fans wrote:

"if i have learned anything over that past many years…. the pool is gonna be"

Another fan blessed the beautiful couple:

"blessings to you both"

'Congratulations' comments were just filled in the comment section of Biles:

"Congrats!! So excited for you"

Another fan congratulated him and wished for the best:

"Congratulations as you all endeavor to do and be not just for each other, but the countless of lives your union will impact"

"Blssings"

Another fan suggests making sure that the land is safe from flooding:

"Make sure the land is safe from flooding too"

One fan said that he loved seeing Biles:

"I love seeing you happy queen nd nd your skin us flawless!"

Other lovely comments from Biles' comment section are:

"I can’t wait to see the results of your dream house"

"in the mud I guess

"Beautiful couple who always show love to each other..congratulations!!"

"Congrats"

Simone Biles' career and life in recent times

Simone Biles, a 25-year-old American gymnast, has cemented her name in the history books as the greatest gymnast ever. She has a tally of 32 medals in major gymnastics events, 25 in the World Championships, and seven in the Olympics.

It was on March 4, 1997, Simone Biles was born in Columbus, Ohio. However, her mother was incompetent to raise Simone and her other siblings, so they all went to foster care.

Biles attended Benfer Elementary School in Houston County. She decided to switch from public to home education in 2012, which gave her the freedom to increase her weekly training commitment from 20 to 32 hours. She completed her secondary school total at home, and in the middle of 2015, she was awarded her diploma.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles withdrew from the tournament midway through, stating her mental condition to be the reason. The American gymnast decided to focus on her mental health and has not participated in any professional contests since. Nonetheless, Simone has not publicly announced or disclaimed her retirement.

Biles had been dating an NFL Drawbacker, Jonathan Owens. They met through a dating app known as Raya. They spent most of their time during Covid-19 eventually creating an unbreakable bond. Initially, Jonathan Owens had no idea who Simone Biles was.

Although Biles and Owens are from different sports, they tend to hold along well. Soon the beautiful couple is set to get married.

