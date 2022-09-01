“It definitely beats a gold medal” – When Simone Biles termed her engagement ring as the ‘most prized possession’

Simone Biles is among the greatest gymnasts in the world. Despite her shock withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles continues to remain the biggest name in the sport.

Biles is also the most decorated American gymnast in history. She has seven Olympic medals and a whopping 19 gold medals in the World Championships.

Biles’ medal tally hosts 25 gold, four silver, and five bronze medals. However, none of the medals qualifies as the athlete’s most prized possession. According to Biles, the engagement ring she received earlier this year is her ‘most prized possession.'

The 25-year-old gymnast got engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens in February earlier this year. The gymnast received her diamond ring on Valentine’s Day and has been flaunting it ever since. Having gotten into a relationship with Owens in 2020, the duo have reportedly decided to tie the knot in 2023. Biles is over the moon ever since her engagement and has revealed that she never takes the ‘prized’ ring off.

Simone Biles was in conversation with Today host Carson Daly when he jokingly asked if her ring matched the value of any medal she has won

Biles gushed that the ring was her “most prized possession”. She stated that her engagement came as a shock for her and she was happier than ever.

Simone Biles said:

“It’s definitely my most prized possession now and I’m always wearing it. It definitely beats a gold medal… I thought it might happen this year, but definitely not on Valentine’s Day. So that’s why it was such a shock. The way he set everything up was just so seamless.”

Biles went on to state that it was the easiest yes for her when Owens proposed. The athlete, in the interview, went on to showcase her new oval-cut diamond ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.

She had earlier shared images of the engagement on social media with the caption:

“Can’t wait to spend forever ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

The post obviously got the attention of Owens, who replied:

“Ready for forever with you.”

When are Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens getting married?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship began in 2020. Biles has openly admitted that she was the first one to make a move and text him. Biles had just come out of a long-term relationship with former gymnast Stacey Ervin Junior when she began talking to Owens. However, they got along easy and began dating. The duo, who began their conversation on Instagram, moved in together after a couple of months.

Owens knelt down on one knee and asked for Biles’ hand in marriage on February 14. The couple began their engaged life by sharing a video of the proposal and celebration on social media. While the power couple are yet to announce a final date for the wedding, it is being rumored to happen by early 2023.

With fans eagerly waiting for the big news, the couple continues to share life updates on social media. Simone Biles continues to post images with her fiance and often shares details of life with him in interviews.

