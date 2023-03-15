Sunisa Lee announces partnership with Crocs; A look at the star gymnast’s endorsements 

Sunisa Lee, a Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, is the second most respected gymnast in America after Simone Biles.

Lee shared a post on Instagram announcing her new endorsement deal with Crocs Shoes, a lifestyle brand. In her caption, she wrote,

"So excited to announce my partnership with @Crocs this year as their newest ambassador! I've been obsessed with @Crocs forever so this is such a dream come true! @Crocs #CrocsAd #CrocsAmbassador"

Fans react to Sunisa Lee's new endorsements

Lee fans got excited to see her new association with a shoe company, Crocs. They wrote several good things in Lee's comments section.

Here is a look at the first set of comments:

"Suni"

"Queennn"

"when's the drop"

"Icon"

"I think I’ve worn Crocs or something similar before. They’re so comfy!"

"Getting the bag"

Screengrab of Lee's Instagram comments section

Another set of comments saw fans guessing why Sunisa Lee was associated with Crocs.

"Just don't try any slick maneuvers in Crocs. Is it just me, or do Crocs always look like they're so loosely attached that they can fly off at any moment?"

"Love Salee!! Are you going to perform in Paris?"

"Don’t fall! You’re too pretty to get hurt."

"Crocs are proof that you love your feet."

"She managed to be sexy even with Crocs on"

Screengrab of Sunisa Lee's Instagram comments section

Fans congratulated Lee on her new endorsement deal and also appreciated her.

"Congratulations!"

"Well deserved"

"Stunning"

"you're Stunning"

Screengrab of Sunisa Lee's Instagram comments section

Sunisa Lee's net worth and endorsements

Lee competed well at the Tokyo Olympics, earning her $75,000. She is currently promoted by the Pearson+ app and, at the age of 19, has a startling net worth of $2 million.

Sunisa Lee participates in the Women's Balance Beam Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Suni has a sizable fan base. She is an active Twitter user with over 180K followers. Suni agreed to work with CLIF Bar.

Lee has apparently been able to monetize her social media posts as a consequence of her connection with Pearson+, with the potential to earn $100,000 USD for each sponsored post.

She also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, even though it was not an endorsement, where her outstanding performance helped increase her net worth even more.

Lee's career

Sunisa Lee first competed at Stuttgart in the 2019 World Championships. She won gold with her team in a team exercise. She also won a silver medal in the floor exercise and a bronze on the uneven bars.

Lee participates in the Women's Floor Final at the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

The 20-year-old gymnast won gold in the all-around competition at the 2020 Olympics. She also won bronze on uneven bars and contributed to Team USA winning silver in the team competition.

Lee has secured three Olympic medals so far. While she has only one Olympic appearance, i.e., the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it is a confirmed certainty that she will be competing in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games.

Poll : 0 votes