“You’re showtime!” – Simone Biles’ snap original gets NAACP Award nomination

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has not just won awards in gymnasts. Her short film series Daring Simone Biles, a snap original, recently got nominated for the Outstanding Short-Form Series: Reality/Non-Fiction award.

Biles shared this news with fans through her social media handles. Fans were so overwhelmed with the nomination news that they could not hold back and commented,

"Too good! You’re showtime!"

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, established in the United States, hosts the NAACP Image Awards each year to recognize outstanding works of art. Theaters, books, movies, television, and music are a few of these. With the live countdown on the website, voting lines for the 54th iteration of the event are now open. The gymnast's supporters are working hard to get her short series nominated for an award.

The gymnast urged her supporters to vote by going to the voting website. It's encouraging that Olympian Biles' supporters have assured her of their support.

Simone Biles receives love and appreciation from her fans

Fans rushed to the comments as soon as the Olympian gymnast uploaded the photo to Instagram and Twitter. In addition to congratulating her, they told the rising celebrity that she had their support.

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles Voting starts now and if you liked it…please give it your vote for Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Non-Fiction at So honored Daring Simone is up for a NAACP Award! I loved doing this show and had so much fun with everyone!Voting starts now and if you liked it…please give it your vote for Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Non-Fiction at Vote.NAACPImageAwards.Net So honored Daring Simone is up for a NAACP Award! I loved doing this show and had so much fun with everyone! 💜Voting starts now and if you liked it…please give it your vote for Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Non-Fiction at Vote.NAACPImageAwards.Net 💫💜💕 https://t.co/iLEDluAIUt

Some of the comments read,

"Gorgeous!"

"Congrats!!"

A fan said that she loves Biles' hair:

"I love your hair I'm braids!! Adorable"

This fan congratulated Simone Biles and wrote,

"Congrats! That series won my vote!"

One fan asked where they could watch the series. To their knowledge, they can watch the series on Snapchat.

"Where can we watch these at??"

Biles' comments section filled up with more congratulations wishes:

"Felicitaciones"

"My Girl"

"Congratulations"

"Love youuuuu"

"Congratulations"

Lovely comments spurred up on her Twitter handle too, just like this:

"Very beautiful happy for you Simone Biles. Your amazing. Blessings, Valerie"

Another fan motivated Biles to stay focused as he wrote:

"Stay dedicated. If you're busy working on your goals and dreams, you're not missing out on anything. Follow back!"

A.R.Shreedhar @srishaz @Simone_Biles Stay dedicated. If you're busy working on your goals and dreams, you're not missing out on anything. Follow back! @Simone_Biles Stay dedicated. If you're busy working on your goals and dreams, you're not missing out on anything. Follow back!🙏❤️

One fan took to the Twitter comments section and wrote a long message. This overwhelming message has won the hearts of other fans as well.

"OH my tiny lady bug. I'm so proud of u. I watch u all the time. U r a dream come threw. My God bless and protect u always. It's about time u tie the not. Just send me invite even tho I may not make it but at least I I'm going threw hard times now, but I KNOW THE LORD"

Beverly Harper Horsley @HarperHorsley @Simone_Biles OH my tiny lady bug. I'm so proud of u. I watch u all the time. U r a dream come threw. My God bless and protect u always. It's about time u tie the not. Just send me invite even tho I may not make it but at least I I'm going threw hard times now, but I KNOW THE LORD @Simone_Biles OH my tiny lady bug. I'm so proud of u. I watch u all the time. U r a dream come threw. My God bless and protect u always. It's about time u tie the not. Just send me invite even tho I may not make it but at least I I'm going threw hard times now, but I KNOW THE LORD

Some admirers admitted to voting for the gymnast multiple times because they thought Biles was superior to the other nominees.

tori @proudnewbian @Simone_Biles Congratulations on your nomination. I just voted for you! @Simone_Biles Congratulations on your nomination. I just voted for you!

Biles, a world-champion gymnast, takes on new challenges and does things she's never done in the short film series Daring Simone Biles.

Hopefully, Daring Simone Biles wins when the votes are revealed at the NAACP Image Awards next month. It's fair to assume that for her fans, however, Biles is already the winner.

