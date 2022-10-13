What does Simone Biles eat? A look at the pizza-loving gymnast’s diet 

US gymnast Simone Biles is widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. And rightfully so, with a whopping seven Olympic medals - four gold, one silver, and two bronze. She is known for her awe-inspiring and breathtaking routines.

For any athlete, a good performance is the result of training and diet. Both of these aspects are dependent on an athlete's variables, their physical needs, what suits them, etc. There is always a curiosity amongst fans about what their favorite athletes eat in a day.

In 2020, Simone Biles discussed what her usual diet routine looks like with Women's Health magazine. She trains for seven to eight hours every day, so it is necessary for her to be well-fed, to keep up her energy throughout the day.

However, it is important to note that diet routines of athletes, or anybody else for that matter, should not be copied. Every person's requirements vary according to their lifestyle and work.

Even Biles herself takes a mindful approach towards her diet. She said:

"I do not track anything. I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I'm always at the gym. For gymnasts, in particular, (tracking) can lead to health problems and eating issues, so I just eat what I know I can and should."

Let's take a closer look at what Biles' diet consists of:

Breakfast

Breakfast is usually not something Simone Biles is a regular with. Sometimes she grabs a quick bite, sometimes she doesn't. However, when she does eat, she goes for an oatmeal or a fruit.

"I wake up so early before practice, which is at seven, so sometimes I'll grab a quick bite and sometimes I won't."

Many people like drinking coffee in the morning. For some, it helps them get rid of the after-effects of sleep and start their day. But Biles is not much of a caffeine person. She drinks a lot of water during practice.

"I've never been a coffee drinker. I've always been somewhat of a morning person."

What one eats after a workout is important to refuel them. Biles prefers a protein shake to recover from her training session.

"I love having a Core Power Protein Shake after a workout. Usually, I drink half after the first practice and half after the second practice. One of my favorite flavors at the moment is vanilla. It always changes, but it's currently vanilla."

On weekends, she has time to prepare a nice breakfast for herself and has a more elaborate meal than she usually does.

"On the weekends, I'll have some protein waffles with chocolate chips, some eggs, or even make cinnamon rolls. Because I might not have to be at the gym, I can actually take the time to make breakfast."

Lunch

Simone Biles (Image via Twitter)

Simone Biles usually gets home from practice around 11 AM, a perfect time before lunch. She usually orders something that ranges from pepperoni pizza to sushi. Although food delivery is a much more "manageable" option, if she chooses to cook, she mostly goes for pasta or chicken.

"I feel like it's more manageable because I can get home, shower, and go on the app to order whatever I want with the click of a button. If I cook, though, it's usually pasta, or chicken or salmon in the air fryer, oven, or on the grill."

Veggies are an essential source of nutrients and she likes to add them to her lunch. She loves asparagus, broccoli, carrots, corn, green beans, and peas, but potatoes seem to be at the top of her favorite chart.

"I love potatoes in any shape or form."

Snacks

Since Simone Biles has a pretty hectic day, she usually doesn't have the time to snack. But when she does, she eats fruits like grapes, strawberries, and bananas, and sometimes a watermelon.

"I don't really snack too too much because I'm always at the gym, but if I do, I try to snack on some fruit."

Everyone has a day where they just want to splurge. And Simone Biles does too. She loves banana bread and banana muffins.

"It all depends on how I feel, but when I splurge, I have like popcorn or pretzels and Nutella, stuff like that, as a snack."

It seems like she is a low-maintenance eater because apart from coconut, nothing is off the table for her.

"The only food that I don't really like to eat is anything with coconut in it. For some reason, I don't particularly like that taste, but anything else, I'm pretty good."

Dinner

Simone Biles (Image via Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus)

Simone Biles trains at least twice a day and so, her dinner time is only a few hours after a practice session. Deciding on what to eat for dinner, Biles listens to her body and prefers home restaurants, although she isn't really a picky one.

"If I'm feeling like a little bit of a less healthy meal, I get pizza or fettuccine Alfredo with chicken. I really like home restaurants that are in the area because I feel like I get to be closer with them. I'm not picky. I'll try any new restaurant."

While many people think diet regimens order athletes to run far away from anything sweet, that is not always the case. Biles is not really a huge sweet tooth but still indulges herself when craving strikes.

"I have to be in a dessert mood and that usually happens more often when I'm out of town. I find myself looking at local places on Uber Eats for cookies or ice cream or both."

In fact, one of Simone Biles' many talents is baking lip-smacking chocolate chip and S'more cookies.

"I do bake chocolate chip cookies myself and whenever I do, I usually make S'mores cookies. I put a Graham cracker at the bottom, marshmallows, and chocolate on the top, and then I wrap it in cookie dough and bake it. That's my favorite cookie to bake."

Well, weekends are her time off and she occasionally enjoys a glass of wine or margarita.

"I do like having a drink on the weekends."

However, one cardinal rule of any athlete is to have enough sleep. Simone Biles follows the same.

"Earlier than 10:30 PM is my target time. I'm usually in bed by 9:30 PM, so I'm asleep before then."

This is what Biles generally eats in a day. She definitely has a mindful approach towards her eating habits. The great gymnast listens to her body and avoids any kind of extremes.

If anyone wants to take a leaf out of her diet routine book, it should certainly be this.

Poll : 0 votes