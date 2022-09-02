When did Simone Biles meet NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal?

When two stars from two different sports, Simone Biles and Shaquille O’Neal, decided to meet five years ago, they broke the internet. The iconic meet at Super Bowl LI is still talked about to this day.

Simone Biles is the most successful American gymnast ever, with seven Olympic medals in her kitty. She was recently bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor that a citizen of the United States of America can receive.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest ever American basketball players who ruledthe court for over 19 years. He played for six different teams during his career and is currently the sports analyst for a popular television program, Inside the NBA.

Simone Biles and Shaquille O’Neal’s iconic meet at Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI, held in 2017, has been the most exciting match in the tournament’s history. The match was the only Super Bowl till date to have been decided in overtime when the Patriots made a jaw-dropping comeback to seize the trophy. Tom Brady was named the MVP for his stunning performance.

The half-time show featured a power-pact performance from Lady Gaga.

The event became even more special for Simone Biles as she met the basketball star, Shaquille O’Neal, and posted the photo of the interaction on Twitter. No sooner had she posted the picture than the Twitterati went crazy with humorous comments focusing on their note-worthy height difference.

While Simone is just 4 feet 8 inches tall, Shaquille, who is one of the tallest basketball players in history, towers over her at 7 feet 1 inch. The gymnast has been compared to many athletes due to her height.

Simone Biles with her fiance, Jonathan Owens on the opening day of the new American football season (Image via Getty Images)

She also shares a significant height difference with her fiancé, Jonathan Owens. Owens is an American NFL player who currently plays for the Houston Texans. The height difference between the two is over one foot as Jonathan stands tall at 5 feet 11 inches.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens started dating around July 2020 and have been together ever since. The NFL star finally popped the question earlier this year, on February 15, 2022 and Simone posted on Instagram stating that it was “THE EASIEST YES”.

Back when the duo started dating, Jonathan had no idea who Simone was. He confessed the following on the third episode of Simone vs. Herself :

“I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who is literally in the pinnacle of their sport. It’s motivating to see that and the impact that she has on people. We were walking past this group of girls, and they were shaking, ‘Oh my god, it's Simone!’ This is when I kind of knew. Like, okay, yeah, she's the real deal.”

The marriage date is yet to be fixed, but is expected to be held early next year.

