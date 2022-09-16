5 Best Bodyweight Cardio Exercises for Men

Bodyweight cardio exercises are the best way to get your heart rate up and expand your lung capacity. The more muscles you engage during a workout, the more energy is expended, causing your heart and lungs to work harder.

Your own body is the ideal cardio-training tool, better than other equipment like a treadmill, cycle, or rowing machine. Bodyweight cardio exercise has the advantage of being able to be done in the comfort of your own home without the need for expensive equipment.

Bodyweight exercises not only demonstrate that you can gain strength and size without a gym membership, but they are also convenient.

Groiners and 4 Other Best Bodyweight Cardio Exercises

We can all agree on this: intensity is important. Increased intensity results in increased caloric burn. High-intensity training is thus an excellent choice for losing weight while maintaining muscle.

Before beginning some of these bodyweight cardio exercises, make sure you've completed some basic cardio because the intensity can be quite high.

The following cardio workouts can be done with just your bodyweight; no special equipment is needed:

1) Spider crawl

This bodyweight cardio exercise, also referred to as the "spider walk," strengthens your muscles all around and tightens your core. If you do it correctly, you'll see results right away.

Instructions:

Start with a push-up

Lift one foot off the ground, bringing the knee near the elbow.

Hold for a second and check that your abs are contracting.

Go back to the starting point.

Then switch sides once more.

2) Mountain climber

In a push-up stance, the mountain climber is similar to sprinting. It's a challenging workout that works your quads, hip flexors, shoulders, back, and arms. The mountain climber is a great bodyweight cardio exercise that burns fat while also strengthening your core and increasing conditioning due to constant leg motion.

Instructions:

With your feet hip-width apart, assume a powerful push-up position.

Quickly bring your knee towards your chest while keeping your foot on the ground.

Replicate the process with the other leg, returning your foot to the beginning position.

Quickly switch between bringing your knees in near your chest to simulate running.

3) Windmill side lunge

Ironically, side lunges boost your ability to dart from side to side because they help you build strength, stability, and balance in the frontal plane. Plus, lateral exercises increase the strength and mobility of your adductors. The windmill side lunge with additional arm motion also presents a cardiovascular challenge.

Instructions:

Straighten your spine and lift your hands above your head while holding your hands together.

While keeping your left leg straight, extend your right leg to the right, pulling your right hip back.

As you lunge, lower your arms so they are in line with your thighs.

As you take a step back, raise your arms fully overhead.

4) Groiners

Brilliant warm-up activity, horrible name. Your body may move over a far wider range of motion when your hips and thoracic region open up with the help of this exercise. This is a great bodyweight workout for guys that also improves blood flow and range of motion, which helps to prevent injuries.

Instructions:

Start the exercise by performing a press-up.

So that both legs touch down next to your hands and leap forward.

Go back to your starting point.

5) Leopard crawl

This bodyweight cardio exercise called "leopard crawling" unites your hips, core, and shoulders and helps you develop the natural contralateral movement pattern—opposite arm/opposite leg—necessary for walking, jogging, and sprinting. Long, fluid strides set the leopard crawl apart from other crawls.

Instructions:

Begin with your hands beneath your shoulders and your knees beneath your hips.

Take big, fluid steps with your opposing arm and leg as you crawl forward, keeping your head up.

To effectively work your core during the exercise, keep your spine in a neutral position at all times.

Wrapping Up

These best bodyweight cardio exercises for men will undoubtedly assist you in achieving your goals, whether they be developing a strong six-pack, powerful pectorals, biceps that pop, or other physical prowess.

The majority of the moves are low-impact, so you may perform them in the comfort of your living room without fearing that your downstairs neighbors will become irritated.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far