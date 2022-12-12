5 Best Cable Chest Exercises For Chest Isolation

Cable chest exercises have recently gained immense popularity due to a variety of reasons. First off, they provide constant tension during the concentric and eccentric phases of any chest movement. That leads to greater time under tension, which leads to greater pec hypertrophy and strength gains.

They're ideal for beginners struggling to learn the correct form and establish a proper mind-muscle connection with the pectoral muscles. As the pulleys in the cable machine can be adjusted, they are also useful in training the chest in various angles.

Cable chest exercises are also beneficial for those struggling with shoulder, wrist, or elbow pain.

Best Cable Chest Exercises For Isolating Chest

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Incline Cable Fly

This is one of the best cable chest exercises to spark upper chest growth.

Instructions:

Take a weight bench, and set it at a 45 degree incline. Attach the pulleys to the lowest level of the cable machine.

Lie down on the bench with your chest held high. Grab the handles, and pull them towards your mid-chest with your arms fully extended.

While keeping a slight bend in your elbows, lower your arms to either side in a wide arc till you feel a strong stretch on your chest.

Hold the stretch for a second. Squeeze your pecs to return to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Standing Cable Chest Press

If you want a more functional chest movement that also involves core training, add the standing cable chest press to your arsenal of cable chest exercises.

Instructions:

Stand with a staggered stance for more stability. Stand in between two pulleys, and hold a handle in each hand.

Retract the scapulae, and bring your arms in a pressing position. Engage your core, and keep your head up.

Extend you elbows, and press forward till your hands meet in the center.

Squeeze for one-two seconds, and return to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Standing Cable Fly (High to Low)

Cable chest exercises, such as the standing high-to-low cable fly, are ideal for targeting the lower pecs and inner chest.

Instructions:

Stand with a staggered stance with the torso slightly leaning forward.

Brace your core, and retract your shoulder blades.

While keeping a slight bend in the elbows and keeping your arms at shoulder level, bring your arms down till they meet in front of your hips.

Squeeze for one to two seconds, and slowly return to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Standing Cable Fly (Low To High)

Standing low-to-high cable flies should be added to your list of cable chest exercises if you're struggling to build your upper chest. This movement is routinely performed by professional bodybuilders to bring up their lagging upper pecs.

Instructions:

Position the handles towards the bottom of the cable machine. Adopt a staggered stance.

While keeping your arms down and back at hip-level, retract your shoulder blades, and brace your core.

Bring your arms up and in till they meet at around the shoulders.

Squeeze the pecs as hard as possible, and slowly return to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Cable Pullover

Cable pullovers are one of the few cable chest exercises that allow you to train the upper chest, lats, and abs in one go.

Instructions:

Lie down on a flat bench with your head towards the cable machine. Grab a rope or straight bar with a straight grip.

Start with your arms held stretched behind you head, keeping the elbows slightly bent.

Pull the rope/bar over your head till the arms are above your chest. Return to the starting position. Repeat.

Takeaway

Cable chest exercises are generally safer on the joints compared to their free weight counterparts. The flat resistance curve and increased time under tension make them ideal for building a massive chest. Perform the aforementioned exercises two to three times a week for maximal results.

