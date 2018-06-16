5 Best Exercises for a Strong Upper Back

Add these effective exercises to your training session to build a well-toned upper back!

Barbell Row

When it comes to improving muscles in the back, a lot of people focus on targetting the lower back or the lats. However, the upper-back and the middle-back are equally crucial and play a vital role in holding a good posture and improving the overall upper body strength. Moreover, toning the upper back ensures a wider and a more muscular back.

Nevertheless, keep in mind that the muscles in the back are very complex and a need a complete targetted training routine. Ensure a lot of variety during the workout routine and have strong commitment and discipline.

In addition to having a rigorous training program, one should also work on improving their overall posture.

Here is a list of the five best exercises that you could add to your training program to build a strong and a flexible upper back.

Note: People with a history of back injuries should perform the back exercise under supervision. Also, beginners and casual trainers should not overload the weights during the early days of the training program.

#1 Bent Over Barbell Row

The bent over barbell row not only targets the back but also works on improving the rear deltoids in the shoulder region.

Instructions

Step 1: Stand with slightly bent knees and a straight back. Bend forward using your hips until the back is almost parallel to the floor.

Step 2: Hold the barbell in a pronated grip (palms should be facing the body) and hang it perpendicular to the torso at knee height.

Step 3: Slowly lift the barbell by keeping the upper body stationary. While lifting the barbell, ensure that you squeeze the back muscles for maximum efficiency.

Step 4: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: People with back problems should exercise caution and only perform the exercise under expert supervision.

Next up: T-Bar Row