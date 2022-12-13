5 Best Exercises Similar to Glute Bridge For Strong Butt

Glute bridge is one of the best exercises for the butt, especially for people who work out at home. This is a versatile exercise that both strengthens and tones the glutes. However, if you're bored of this exercise, there are various similar exercises you can incorporate in your workout routine.

We have curated a list of some fabulous exercises that can help you get a strong butt while targeting muscles similar to that in a glute bridge. These exercises can help you get a toned and stronger butt.

Best Exercises Like Glute Bridge For Strong Butt

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Hip Thrust

It's one the best alternatives to glute bridge and can help in developing both strength and muscles. This exercise can strengthen the glute muscles along with helping you get a round butt.

How to do hip thrust?

Begin in a seated position just in front of the bench with your back positioned at the edge and feet wider than shoulder-width apart.

The knees should be bent at 90 degrees, positioning a barbell at hip level.

Elevate your hips along with the weight so that the body from knees to shoulders creates a straight line.

With control, lower your body back to the ground. Repeat.

2) Sumo Squat

It extensives extensive benefits, including toning the inner thighs, developing power in the lower body and building strength in the core. This exercise can strengthen the muscles, like the glute bridge.

How to do sumo squat?

Start the squats in an upright standing position with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and toes pointed outward at about 45 degrees.

Clasp both palms in front of your chest before lowering your body into squats by driving your tailbone to the ground, bending the knees, and pushing the hips to the back till the thighs are parallel to the ground.

Hold before reversing the movement, and repeat.

3) Donkey Kick

It's a versatile exercises that targets all the muscles, like the glute bridge. This exercise can help you get a bubble butt while toning the legs and boosting body balance.

How to do donkey kick?

Begin in a table top position with both knees and palms pressed onto the ground.

Your hands should be extended with the glutes, while the core muscles are engaged.

Extend and move one leg to the back and upward so that they're in line with the body.

The knees should be angled at 90 degrees throughout the movement.

Reverse the movement to bring the leg back to the starting position, and repeat.

Repeat on the opposite side.

4) Romanian Deadlift

Like the glute bridge, it provides a plethora of benefits, including developing core strength along with engaging the lower back and glutes.

How to do Romanian deadlift?

Begin in a straight standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance. Clutch the barbell as you position it over your thighs, with both arms hanging.

Clutch the barbell in a pronated grip, and slightly bend your knees.

While keeping your back straight, tilt to the front with your upper body to bring the barbell below knee height.

Without touching the ground, reverse the movement so that the body is back in the starting position. Repeat.

5) Good Morning

Like the glute bridge, it engages the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. This is a classic exercise that can also help in developing a stronger back.

How to do good morning?

You can do it in both a weighted and simple manner.

However, the use of barbell is highly beneficial in terms of added challenge and resistance.

Begin by positioning the barbell on your higher back while holding it in both palms.

The body should be in a straight standing position, with your feet apart at shoulder distance.

Fold your upper body to the front while maintaining good posture and knees bent slightly.

In a controlled motion, reverse the movement. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises, which are similar to glute bridge, can help you get a stronger and toned butt. Other benefits include increased core strength, greater power in the lower body, toned legs, strengthened back, and more. It's recommended to perform about three sets of the exercises with about 12 repetitions.

