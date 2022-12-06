5 Best Homemade Protein Shakes for Weight Loss

It's wise and budget-friendly to prepare homemade protein shakes for weight loss. These recipes can provide highly bioavailable protein and other nutrients, saving a lot of money compared to commercial protein powders.

Several recipes can be easily made at home using commonly available high-protein ingredients. All you need is a blender to prepare the best protein shakes for weight loss.

What is Protein?

Protein is known as the building block of cells, molecules, and enzymes that have important functions in various systems of the body. Protein is made from chains of amino acids, which are arranged in different forms to make unique structures.

The body needs 20 amino acids to synthesize protein chains. Some amino acids are termed essential, as they're required to be consumed through food, while others are termed as non-essential, as they can be synthesized in the body. Homemade protein powders for weight loss can provide all the essential amino acids required by the body.

Can I Consume Protein Shakes for Weight Loss?

Protein can play an important but indirect role in your weight loss journey. It provides all the necessary amino acids required for the repair and maintenance of tissues. It can also reduce hunger and cravings by working synergistically with hunger hormones, such as leptin and ghrelin.

Homemade protein shakes for weight loss can boost the metabolic rate of the body, which is associated with faster and more efficient fat loss.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic Protein truly is the most satiating macronutrient. Targeting protein intake and limiting refined carbs and added fats helps achieve optimal weight and muscle mass. Protein truly is the most satiating macronutrient. Targeting protein intake and limiting refined carbs and added fats helps achieve optimal weight and muscle mass. https://t.co/oRVsABH087

Dr. James Dinicolantonio, cardiovascular research scientist and the author of 'The Obesity Fix', explains why protein is the most important nutrient for weight loss.

Protein is a macronutrient that can bring satiety and reduce hunger and cravings. That can prevent a person from consuming excess calories, which aids in weight loss.

Best Homemade Protein Shakes for Weight Loss

You can include various delicious high-protein foods to prepare the best protein shakes for weight loss. Here are the five best recipes to follow:

1) Banana walnut whey shake

Walnuts are among the foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet. Walnuts can also be used to make walnut bread and keto-friendly trail mixes.

Ingredients:

2 cups almond milk.

1 scoop of whey protein (unflavored)

1/2 cup walnuts

1-2 fresh bananas

Stevia as a sweetener

2 tbsp of fresh cream

4 drops of vanilla essence

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to the blender and process using the slow option till they're smooth.

Check out the calorific value of bananas.

2) Eggnogg Shake

Eggs are definitely the best protein source to make healthy protein shakes for weight loss. Eggs provide 50-80 calories depending on their size.

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks

5 tbsps of sugar

2 cups milk

2 cloves

1 inch of cinnamon

1 cup fresh cream

1 tsp of nutmeg

1 tsp of vanilla extract

Instructions:

Boil the milk, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla for a few minutes.

Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar.

Gradually add the milk mixture to the egg mixture.

Cook the mixture over medium heat.

Add the cream and nutmeg.

3) Chocolate Almond Butter Shake

This recipe contains almonds and yogurt, which are the best high-protein snacks to boost metabolism.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 cup of milk

1 cup yogurt

Instructions:

Add the milk, yogurt, cocoa powder, and almond butter into a blender.

Blend for a couple of minutes till it's smooth.

Pour into a glass and garnish with grated dark chocolate.

4) Peanut butter banana shake

Peanut butter is rich in protein and has a creamy texture.

Ingredients:

2 bananas

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 cups Greek yogurt

1 cup of full-fat milk

Cocoa powder

Instructions:

Add bananas, yogurt, milk, and peanut butter to a blender.

Blend to a smooth, thick smoothie.

Sprinkle cocoa powder on top.

5) Vegan pea protein shake

This recipe is one of the best vegan protein shakes for weight loss.

Ingredients:

3 scoops of pea protein isolate

1 cup almond milk

handful of strawberries

A pinch of nutmeg powder

Stevia as a sweetener

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients into the blender, and blend till it's smooth.

Pour it into a glass, add ice cubes, and enjoy.

Takeaway

Preparing your own protein shakes for weight loss is the best way to fulfill your protein requirements while saving a lot of money. You can try being innovative, and make your own delicious recipes as well.

