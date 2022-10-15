5 Effective Lower Pec Exercises for Men

Is your lower pec (aka pectoral or chest) missing definition and lacking shape? If yes, the below-given exercises are sure to do wonders for your muscles.

Pecs are mainly formed by two muscles, namely the pectoralis major and the pectoralis minor. While the major is the larger part that makes up most of the lower chest, the minor, on the other hand, is a lot smaller in size and is located beneath the major.

A strong lower pec isn’t just about a well-shaped chest. This muscle is responsible for several arm movements such as rotating, flexing and adduction. Incorporating lower pec exercises into your routine not only strengthens and defines your chest but also enhances your shoulder stability, improves posture, boosts the range of motion in the arms and shoulders, and promotes overall upper body strength.

5 best lower pec exercises

Take a look at the five most effective lower pec exercises for maximizing lower chest development:

1. Incline push-up

Push-ups are an excellent multifunctional workout because they target the entire upper body. Doing push-ups at an incline, however, puts more focus on the lower chest muscles and helps give them a well-defined shape.

Instructions:

Stand straight in front of a bench and put both hands on the edge of the bench at shoulder-width distance.

Take a plank position with your legs extended behind and make sure your body is in a straight line. Keep your body weight on the balls of your feet.

Maintaining this position, bend your arms to lower your chest towards the bench. As you do this, make sure your arms and elbows are close to your body.

Push your body away from the bench while extending your arms but maintaining a bend in your elbows.

Perform at least 10 reps for one set.

2. Parallel bar dips

Parallel bar dips are another very effective lower pec exercise that activates several muscles in the chest, shoulders, back and arms. When doing this exercise, remember to lean forward on the dip to activate and engage the muscles in your lower chest.

Instructions:

Hold the bars and use your arms to push your body up above them.

Bend your arms and slightly lean your torso forward. Continue to lower your body until you feel a gentle stretch in your chest.

Lift your body back up above the dip bar and repeat the exercise for as many reps as you can.

3. Cable crossover

Cable crossovers are a great lower chest exercise, however, to properly target the muscles, you need to set the pulleys at a higher level. This exercise works the muscles in both the outer and lower parts of the chest.

Instructions:

Position the cable pulleys above your head and attach one handle to each pulley. Select the desired weight and begin the exercise.

Grab one handle in each hand with your palms facing down and stand straight in the middle of the cable crossover machine.

Take a few small steps forward to apply a little pressure on the cables.

Step your right foot forward, lean slightly forward and extend your arms out to the side, keeping a little bend in your elbows.

As you exhale, bring your hands together in the front and then return them to the start by extending your arms slowly.

Do 10 to 12 reps per set.

4. Decline dumbbell press

While you can perform this exercise with a barbell as well, using a dumbbell allows a greater range of motion and is also an efficient option for people who want to work their lower chest in particular.

Instructions:

Set a bench at a decline of 45 degrees and lie down with a dumbbell in each hand. Position the dumbbells on your thighs and keep your palms facing inward. Keep a flat and straight back.

Grab the dumbbells at a shoulder-width distance and rotate your wrists to turn your palms away.

Now bend your arms to form 90 degrees at your elbow and use your chest to push the weights up. Squeeze at the top and pause for a second.

Slowly lower the weights back to the starting position and complete 10 reps for one set.

5. Seated machine fly

The seated machine fly works the lower pec, biceps and the muscles at the side of your chest.

Instructions:

Set the fly machine handles so that your elbows, shoulders and wrists are on the same line.

Hold the handles tightly and press them towards the midline of your body. As you do this, ensure that your abs are tight and your spine is stable.

Return the handles to the start and repeat.

Complete 10 reps for one set.

Takeaway

Each of the aforementioned exercises will work on your lower pec muscles, provided you follow the right steps and perform each movement correctly. It is best to include these workouts in your full-body strength training session to attain a well-balanced and symmetrical physique. While doing these exercises, always remember to focus on executing each move with the proper technique and form.

