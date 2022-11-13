The best way to lose weight while you sleep is by burning off more than you take in. Since your body is still there while you sleep, the number of calories it takes in must be less than the number of calories it burns. If you burn off more calories than your body takes in, you will lose weight faster. This can happen naturally if your calorie intake dips below the number of calories spent through activity throughout the day.

Sleeping well is important for weight loss and overall health. Poor sleep can also make you crave unhealthy foods, prompting a higher blood sugar and more fat storage.

5 Best Ways to Lose Weight While You Sleep

Follow these strategies to improve your sleep habits so that you can lose fat faster in a safe and healthy way.

1) Bodyweight Exercises

If you’re not able to get to a gym or have dumbbells at home, there are many ways to get your strength training in without them. Do 10 squats before bed followed by an isometric hold for 30 seconds. Or try walking around the house one lunge at a time—the next time you have to take out the trash or walk the dog, alternate between lunges and regular steps.

2) Eating small meals

Most people know that eating a big dinner too close to bedtime will take up the energy your body is trying to digest instead of detoxing and recharging. But did you know that a big dinner also affects your sleep cycle? That's because our bodies are programmed to wake up when they run out of food. So focus on a smaller dinner and a larger breakfast, which will leave you feeling energized in the morning. And try to limit your snacking to mornings and afternoons.

3) Eating on a schedule

Our bodies are programmed with a 24-hour cycle called the circadian rhythm. This controls things like when we're hungry, and when we feel sleepy. It's important to follow this cycle, and make sure that you eat at roughly the same time each day.

If your body expects food at 6pm, for example, then it will produce those hunger hormones and release melatonin at that time. If you eat early or late one day, then it may take a few days for your body to get back into sync.

4) Sleep in a cooler, darker room

To boost your metabolism and increase the amount of calorie burning brown fat in your body, keep your bedroom at a steady temperature of 66 degrees for one month. If a room is too warm, it can make it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep.

To lose weight while you sleep, consider getting rid of your night light. Studies show that light before bedtime suppresses melatonin and appears to affect the circadian regulation of metabolism, increasing your risk of weight gain. So turn off your TV, phone and any other bedroom lights, and invest in some blackout curtains to block outside light.

5) Lifting Weights

Strength training is important, and there are lots of good reasons to try it—especially if you want to lose weight. Cardio is great, but strength training burns more calories even after your workout is over.

Having a pair of dumbbells or a resistance band within easy reach is a good way to remember to work your entire body with strength training at least three times a week. Focus on larger muscles like the glutes and legs, as well as the arms, back and core.

6) Yoga

Do some yoga stretches before bed. Stretch your legs forward, then lean over at the hips, feeling a stretch in the back of your leg. Breathe slowly for five counts in and out for five counts.

Feel yourself melting towards your legs and flex your feet. Doing yoga before bed helps calm down the nervous system and promotes better quality sleep to lose weight.

Wrapping Up

The most common mistake most make when dieting to lose weight is they don't focus on their lifestyle. While diet and exercise are crucial, they aren't always enough to reach the goals you have in mind.

To do this successfully, you will need to implement these additional steps into your life to make your diet work.

