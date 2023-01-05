5 Common Yoga Poses You Can Practice From Your Living Room

Finding common yoga poses to add to your home workout routine isn't as hard as you think. Yoga is a popular form of exercise that involves physical poses, controlled breathing, and meditation. It has numerous benefits, including stress reduction, improved flexibility and strength, and better sleep.

One of the best things about yoga is that it can be practiced from the comfort of your own home. All you need to begin your yoga routine is a little space and a yoga mat (or even a towel if you don't have a mat).

In this article, we'll explore five common yoga poses that you can easily practice from your living room.

Common Yoga Poses To Practice From Your Living Room

1) Downward-Facing Dog

Downward-Facing Dog, or Adho Mukha Svanasana in Sanskrit, is one of the most common yoga poses in most yoga classes. This staple pose stretches and strengthens the entire body, and it's also a great stress reliever.

To get into the pose,

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders, and your knees under your hips.

Lift your hips and straighten your legs to form an upside-down "V" shape.

Keep your feet hip-width apart and your hands shoulder-width apart.

Engage your core and press your chest back towards your thighs.

Relax your head and neck, and hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute.

To come out of the pose, slowly lower your hips back to your heels.

The downward facing dog is one of the most common yoga poses to practice from home! (Image via pexels/Elina Fairytale)

2) Warrior I

Warrior I, or Virabhadrasana I in Sanskrit, is a powerful asana and one of the most common yoga poses that builds strength and stability in the legs and core. It's also an excellent pose for improving balance.

To get into the pose,

Begin in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart.

Step your left foot back about 3-4 feet, and turn it out at a 45-degree angle.

Bend your right knee to a 90-degree angle and align it over your right ankle.

Raise your arms overhead, shoulder-width apart, and look up towards your hands.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute, then repeat on the other side.

Mountain I is a perfect fit for your at-home yoga routine! (Image via pexels/Elina Fairytale)

3) Tree Pose

Tree Pose, or Vrikshasana in Sanskrit, is one of the most common yoga poses for improving balance and building strength in the legs and ankles. It's also a calming pose that can help reduce stress and anxiety.

To get into the pose,

Start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart.

Shift your weight onto your left foot and bend your right knee.

Place the sole of your right foot on the inner thigh of your left leg, as high up as you can.

Keep your left leg straight and your foot firmly planted on the ground.

Raise your arms overhead, shoulder-width apart, and look up towards your hands.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute, then repeat on the other side.

4) Child's Pose

Child's Pose, or Balasana in Sanskrit, is a restorative pose that helps to relax and stretch the back, shoulders, and hips. It's also a great pose to practice when you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

To get into the pose,

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Sit back on your heels and lower your chest towards the ground.

Stretch your arms out in front of you and rest your forehead on the ground (or on a block if you can't reach the ground).

Hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute.

The child's pose is one of the best common yoga poses for your back and lower body. (image via pexels/Burst)

5) Corpse Pose

Corpse Pose, or Savasana in Sanskrit, is a relaxation pose that is usually done at the end of a yoga practice. It helps to calm the mind and relax the body.

To get into the pose,

Lie on your back with your arms by your sides, palms facing up.

Let your legs fall open, close your eyes, and relax.

Hold this pose for a couple of minutes - it doesn't hurt to relax!

Conclusion

Practicing yoga from the comfort of your own home has numerous benefits. It allows you to save time and money on commuting to a studio, and it also gives you the freedom to practice on your own schedule. You can roll out your mat whenever it's convenient for you, whether it's early in the morning or late at night.

One of the main benefits of yoga is that it helps to reduce stress and improve your overall well-being. In addition to stress reduction, practicing yoga can also improve flexibility and strength, while also bettering the quality of your sleep.

Overall, practicing these common yoga poses in your living room can have numerous benefits for both your physical and mental well-being. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced yogi, there's a pose for everyone to enjoy and benefit from. So, why not give it a try and see how it can enhance your life?

