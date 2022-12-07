5 Easy Yoga Poses For Teenagers

Several yoga poses for teenagers can be incorporated into their daily routine to feel energized throughout the day. Yoga is a great form of exercise if you're looking for something to relax your mind and body.

There are various forms that can help with fitness and health or just maintaining a healthy body. Getting your teen into yoga might be a good place to start if they’re feeling confused about what workouts they should be doing. The following yoga poses for teenagers can help them to focus on their mind and stay calm.

Best Yoga Poses For Teenagers

Here are five basic yoga poses for teenagers that can be incorporated into their day-to-day practice:

1) Mountain Pose

This pose is known as Tadasana, which is a Sanskrit word meaning mountain pose.

Standing yoga poses for teenagers are great, as they help improve posture and make any future poses easier to learn. Poses like this one also help with stretching and strengthening the leg muscles.

How to perform tadasana?

Raise your arms above your head, and interlock your fingers with palms facing upwards.

Bring your shoulders up towards your ears, and on an exhale, roll them back and down your spine, opening your chest and straightening your posture.

Relax all muscles in your face, and close your eyes, maintaining a steady gaze. Come back to normal position, and relax.

2) Downward Dog Pose

Also called the addho mukha svanasana, the downward facing dog is a perfect yoga pose for teenagers that also help stretch the body and strengthen it.

It also helps calm an active mind and improve mood. The pose is especially helpful for teens, as they go through many changes during this phase of life — both physically and mentally.

How to do downward dog pose?

Get down on your hands and knees in a tabletop position.

Rest your back on your hands and feet, forming a V-shape with your body.

Widen through the shoulder blades, and keep your neck long by touching the ears to your upper arms.

Hold the pose for five breaths before returning to the tabletop position.

3) Lotus Pose

This pose is also known as Padmasana. This is one of the yoga poses for teenagers that helps improve flexibility in the hip flexors and promotes proper sitting posture.

It can also help with digestion, muscle tension, and relaxation. It's a great starting point, but it's best to avoid this pose if you've injured knees. If at any point you feel pain, stop right away.

How to do the lotus pose?

Lie on the floor, or sit on a mat with your legs extended in front of you.

Keep your spine erect, and place one leg on top of the other.

Bend your knees, making sure your toes point up, and your heels are close to your abdomen.

You can repeat the process with your other leg.

With both legs crossed, place your hands on top of them in a mudra position.

Keep your head up; keep breathing gently, and you will be fine.

4) Warrior Pose

This pose, also known as Virabhadrasana, helps teenagers increase their energy level and releases stress. It also strengthens the arms, legs, shoulders and back, improves balance and focus, and opens up the lungs.

How to perform the warrior pose?

Try the mountain pose with your left foot pointed 45 degrees to the left, with the feet hip-width apart.

Bend your front knee and thigh till the heel is pressing down, and the toe points up towards the ceiling.

The right foot should be pressing down towards the floor through the heel, with the ankle directly over the right knee.

5) Tree Pose

The Tree Pose is also known as the Vrksasana. It targets the legs and core and is a beneficial pose for teenagers in finding their body balance. The core is an important part of the body, and yoga can help build stronger muscles there.

How to perform the tree pose?

Start standing with your feet together. Bend your right knee, and place the sole of your foot against your left thigh.

You can stay balanced if you place your hands on your hips.

Point both feet straight ahead, and square your hips so that there's no rotation in your pelvis.

Draw your right knee back as far as it will go while keeping your hips square and facing forward.

Hold for 5–10 breaths.

Takeaway

Yoga is a practice that can improve your life and make you feel better. Even if you start at a young age, there're plenty of benefits you can reap from it throughout your life. By incorporating some quick and easy yoga poses for teenagers, it can make them feel connected to themselves and the world around them.

