5 Effective Home Gym Workouts You Should Do To Build Muscle

Home Gym workouts can be extremely beneficial

With the world becoming more health conscious day by day and the harmful effects of junk finally out there in full force, it’s not uncommon to see more and more people opt to go on a health trip for the foreseeable future. And if you're one of them, and we really think you ought to be, don’t be alarmed. Not only does a well-balanced diet coupled with exercises work wonders for your health but also gives you that toned body you crave for, which is even more resistant to injury and other health hiccups.

And if you’re one of those folk who is extremely kicked about picking up new exercises but is unsure about investing in a gym membership yet due to nervousness, time constraints, etc. and is totally willing to set up a cosy little home gym, then we got to tell you that that’s a great decision too.

Home gyms are excellent for beginners, help you maintain and build on your body and enable you to workout at any time of the day that suits you. Of course, since home gyms usually come without an instructor, choosing the right exercises may seem like a task, but sweat not (at least over this) as that’s exactly what we’re here to help you with.

However, while home gym workouts are a great idea, we strongly advise you to get an all-clear from your family doctor before embarking on any health regime. With that in mind, let’s take a look at 5 effective home gym workouts you should do to build muscle.

Chest Workout

Dumbbell Flyes

Dumbbell Flyes earns a place on this home gym workouts list due to it being efficient in developing not just your pecs but also your biceps and triceps as well as other important upper-body areas. Oh, and it also helps the weight loss aspect of your workout plan too.

Step 1: Lie down on a bench or another strong, aptly elevated surface while holding your dumbbells above the chest region whilst keeping your elbows slightly bent elbows.

Step 2: Make sure that the distance between your palms doesn’t exceed the width of the shoulder.

Step 3: Lower your arms to the side while keeping your elbows slightly bent until the dumbbells are at chest level.

Important Tip: Begin with 2 sets of 10 reps.

