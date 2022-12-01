Resistance training can be daunting for beginners. It can be intimidating to determine where to start and what exercises to opt for. There are also safety precautions to be aware of and a variety of exercise tools that can make you feel overwhelmed.

However, resistance training doesn’t need to be complicated. Instead, it should be relatively an easy way of exercising using any form of free weight, machine weight, fixed weight, or bodyweight. As a beginner, your focus should be solely on compound exercises, which involve and target multiple muscles at once.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the easiest and foundational resistance training exercises that can help you get started with your training. These exercises are great for newbies, as they help develop muscular strength and endurance and prepare the body for advanced exercises.

Mastering these resistance training exercises can help build a solid base so that you can lift heavy more efficiently and safely.

Bodyweight squat and other resistance training exercises for beginners

Here are five essential resistance training workouts every beginner should include in their fitness routine to build muscle and strength:

1) Bodyweight squat

Start your resistance training programme with squats. It's one of the easiest exercises every beginner should add to their training routine.

Squats can be done with or without weight, depending on your preference. The primary muscles targeted in this exercise are the quadriceps, glutes, and core.

Instructions:

Take a tall standing position with your feet wider than hip-width. Push your hips back, and bend both knees to lower yourself till your thighs get parallel to the floor.

Press through your heels, and return to the starting position.

Remember to keep your back flat and heels pressed on the floor throughout the exercise.

Repeat.

If that's too challenging, start with chair squats. Perform the aforementioned instructions in front of the chair, and slightly touch your hips on the chair as you squat.

2) Dumbbell chest press

The chest press is one of the best resistance training moves for strengthening the chest muscles. Additionally, it also works on the shoulders and triceps.

Instructions:

Lie down straight on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand.

Keep your elbows bent at 90 degrees to your sides, and push the weights up. Ensure that the dumbbells are centred over in the middle of your chest.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Glute bridge

As the name suggests, this exercise targets the largest muscle in the lower body – the glutes. Along with building the glutes, it also helps develop leg strength and promotes core stabilization.

Instructions:

Lie straight on your back on a flat surface. Keep your knees bent and feet flat.

Grab a dumbbell in your hand, and place it under your hip bones.

With your glutes squeezed and abs engaged, press through your heels to raise your butts a few inches off the floor.

Continue to lift your butts till your body gets into a straight line from the knees to your shoulders.

Lower your hips down back to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Deadlift

Deadlifts are undoubtedly one of the most productive full body resistance training exercises to strengthen the major muscles.

Aside from developing core and arm strength, this exercise targets the backside of the body, particularly the hamstrings and glutes.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet at hip distance. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. The knees should be slightly bent, and arms should be in front of your quads.

Slowly hinge forward at your hips, and push your butts back. With your back flat and legs stable, lower the dumbbells along your shins till your upper body gets parallel to the floor.

Push your heels to stand back up while keeping the dumbbells close to your shins.

Repeat.

5) Bent-over row

The bent-over row is another beginner-friendly and effective resistance training exercise that stabilizes all the pulling muscles in the upper body. They include the biceps, shoulders, and back. Additionally, the exercise improves lower body strength too.

Instructions:

With your feet hip-width apart, stand straight holding a dumbbell in both hands. Position your arms on the sides and keep your back flat.

Engaging your abs, hinge at your hips, and push your butts back as you perform a rowing movement by pulling the dumbbells up towards your chest.

As you row the dumbbells, make sure that the shoulders don’t move, and the neck stays in a neutral position.

Return the dumbbells back to their starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

Aim to practice the aforementioned exercises a few times a week, and gradually challenge yourself by increasing the weight.

Whether you're a beginner or regular exerciser, resistance training is the best form of workout to kickstart your fitness journey. Regular practice of resistance training exercises can help strengthen your entire body, assist in weight loss, and make the bones healthier and stronger.

